Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Raises Quarterly Dividend 7% To $0.46 Per Share, Marking Twelve Consecutive Years Of Increases

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Fidelity Bankers, I am proud to announce an increase in our fourth-quarter cash dividend, marking our twelfth consecutive year of dividend growth. Over this 12-year period, our cash dividend has increased by 140%, underscoring the strength and consistency of our financial performance and our long-standing commitment to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders,” shared Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This record reflects disciplined capital management, thoughtful reinvestment in our franchise, and consistent execution of our long-term strategy. Supported by the dedication and commitment of our exceptional Bankers, we remain focused on delivering strong financial performance, maintaining a sound capital position, and creating enduring value for our shareholders.”

The cash dividend of $0.46 per share is payable December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2026.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank's 21 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.