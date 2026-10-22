Nanterre, France

Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

FORVIA and Great Wall Motor deepen strategic partnership to accelerate global growth and next generation mobility

FORVIA and Great Wall Motor have signed a Global Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement to expand their collaboration across key international markets and strategic technologies, leveraging FORVIA's global footprint and technology leadership to support Great Wall Motor's international growth ambitions and accelerate the transition toward safer, smarter and more sustainable mobility.



FORVIA and Great Wall Motor elevate a longstanding partnership into a global strategic cooperation framework

The agreement expands collaboration beyond China across innovation. industrial excellence, sustainability and supply chain resilience. The partnership combines Great Wall Motor's international ambitions with FORVIA's global industrial and technology capabilities.

The agreement expands cooperation beyond China to key international markets and broadens collaboration across innovation, industrial excellence, supply chain resilience, sustainability, and talent development.

Building on FORVIA's technology leadership and global industrial footprint across our product lines including Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, the partnership will support Great Wall Motor's international growth ambitions while accelerating the development of safer, smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, said:“Chinese automakers are becoming major global players and are reshaping competitive dynamics across the industry. As they expand internationally, success will increasingly depend on the ability to combine local innovation with global execution. This is where FORVIA brings distinctive value. By combining Great Wall Motor's growth ambitions with FORVIA's technology leadership, industrial footprint and local-for-local execution model, we are creating a platform for long-term growth and innovation across the world's key automotive markets."

Zhao, Guoqing, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer of Great Wall Motor, said: "Globalization is at the core of Great Wall Motor's strategy. We are continuously advancing our ecosystem-driven globalization and comprehensively strengthening our global operations and localized service capabilities. Having a partner that both understands the Chinese market and brings global industrial footprint and technology depth is essential to Great Wall Motor's global development. FORVIA has deep expertise across Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics and Lighting, and its ability to combine global footprint with local operations aligns closely with Great Wall Motor's development needs. We look forward to building on this agreement as a starting point to achieve deeper win-win cooperation in technology innovation, supply chain synergy and global market expansion."

The agreement reflects FORVIA's commitment to supporting the global ambitions of leading Chinese automakers. By combining deep local engagement in China with a global industrial and engineering footprint, FORVIA is uniquely positioned to help customers accelerate innovation, scale programs across regions and support their global development.