Como Vibes Introduces The Remix Bar, A Personal Fragrance-Blending Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Owner Vivian Spears launches a new Columbia service that begins with two scent selections and ends with a customer-named blend.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At CoMo Vibes' new Remix Bar, a finished fragrance begins with two selections. Customers choose the scent directions they want to combine, then take part in naming the blend that results. CoMo Vibes LLC has introduced the service as a new fragrance-blending experience in Columbia, Missouri.The Remix Bar adds a customer-directed step to CoMo Vibes' existing fragrance offerings. Instead of selecting only a finished product, customers participate in the early choices that shape a wearable fragrance: two scent selections, a blend prepared by CoMo Vibes, and a name for the finished creation.“A fragrance can hold a memory or set a mood, but it can also be something a person helps shape,” said Vivian Spears, owner of CoMo Vibes.“The Remix Bar gives customers a role in creating a blend that has its own name and its own story.”The experience follows a three-step process. After selecting two fragrances, customers have the combination blended by CoMo Vibes and name the finished scent. The completed fragrance can be selected in roll-on or spray formats, including a paired-format Remix Duo.Some customers may begin with their own two-fragrance combination. Others may start with a menu of named signature remixes that provides preselected pairings. The menu uses scent profiles such as vanilla, cherry, rose, fruity, woody and amber to help customers compare the available directions.The launch builds on CoMo Vibes' work with hand-poured soy candles, handcrafted body butter and fragrance oils. The Remix Bar creates a defined process for fragrance selection and blending while CoMo Vibes prepares the finished product.The fragrances used in The Remix Bar are designer-inspired interpretations offered by CoMo Vibes. They are not original designer perfumes, and CoMo Vibes is not affiliated with the referenced fragrance manufacturers or designers.Information about The Remix Bar, availability and CoMo Vibes' other offerings is available at .About CoMo Vibes LLCCoMo Vibes LLC is a Columbia, Missouri, business offering hand-poured soy candles, handcrafted body butter, designer-inspired fragrance oils and fragrance-mixing experiences.

Vivian Spears

MSW / CoMo Vibes LLC

573-442-1730

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CoMo Vibes Introduces The Remix Bar, a Personal Fragrance-Blending Experience News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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