Olo Caye Could Mobilize Up To USD 230.5 Million In Annual Tourism Spending, New Analysis Finds

Olo Caye

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The USD 300 million development, equivalent to nearly 8% of Belize's projected 2028 GDP, drives local entrepreneurship, job creation, and long-term growth

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Olo Caye, the landmark USD 300 million integrated tourism development off the coast of Belize City, could mobilize up to USD 230.5 million in annual gross tourism spending, according to a new preliminary economic and social impact analysis. The study highlights the project's potential to strengthen Belize's tourism economy and expand opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs.At the upper end, this projected visitor spending would be equivalent to approximately 24.5% of Belize's 2025 reference tourism market. Additionally, the planned USD 300 million investment represents roughly 7.9% of Belize's projected USD 3.8 billion GDP in 2028, underscoring the scale of the initiative and its potential economic significance.“Tourism creates its greatest value when it opens doors for local entrepreneurship and allows communities to participate directly in the opportunities it brings,” said Piero Dibattista, President of Olo Caye.“Our vision is to build more than a destination. We want Olo Caye to serve as a platform where Belizean entrepreneurs, artisans, tour guides, and small businesses can connect with international visitors, grow their businesses, and showcase what makes Belize unique.”Key Projected Highlights- Investment equivalent to 7.9% of projected 2028 GDP: The planned USD 300 million investment represents a significant commitment to Belize's tourism infrastructure.- Up to USD 230.5 million in annual tourism spending: Depending on projected cruise passenger volumes, annual gross visitor spending could range from USD 82.7 million to USD 230.5 million, based on an average onshore expenditure benchmark of USD 87.42 per passenger.- 946,400 to 2.64 million annual visitor visits: Projected across approximately 338 annual port events, representing up to 3.0 times Belize's national cruise passenger disembarkations recorded in 2025.- Up to 5,500 employment opportunities: Approximately 2,000 positions associated with Phase 1, with broader direct and indirect employment impact potentially reaching 5,500 jobs following Phase 2, a scale equivalent to 3.2% of Belize's economically active population.- 30.2% potential increase in Belize District lodging capacity: The addition of 310 hotel rooms across two properties (160 on the island and 150 at Marine Mile 5) would expand district capacity by 30.2% and national inventory by 2.7%, compared with 2024 figures.- Expanded opportunities for local businesses: More than 3,200 m2 of planned retail and dining space (approximately 1,977 m2 of commercial space and 1,286 m2 of restaurant facilities), alongside 20 dedicated kiosks for local tour operators.These initial figures reflect dynamic growth scenarios based on projected operating conditions. As the project develops across its phases, actual visitor spending and job creation will scale alongside market demand and local business participation.Strengthening Belize's Caribbean CompetitivenessThe findings come as Belize identifies opportunities to strengthen its cruise tourism sector. Between 2023 and 2025, Belize averaged 314 annual cruise port calls, below its pre-pandemic average of 366 calls between 2017 and 2019. Designed with port infrastructure capable of accommodating two mega-cruise ships simultaneously, with an estimated capacity of up to 7,800 visitors per event, Olo Caye could help support the recovery and potential expansion of cruise activity.By combining cruise facilities with overnight hospitality, local dining, and commercial experiences, Olo Caye aims to advance a local-first business model that connects international visitors with Belizean entrepreneurs, tour operators, artisans, and transportation providers.The development also plans to explore partnerships with universities and educational institutions to support professional training and career development for young Belizeans, particularly in tourism management and leadership. Its environmental plans contemplate measures such as wastewater treatment, resource-efficient systems, and the evaluation of practices aligned with international standards, including ISO 14001 and ISO 50001.With port operations currently targeted for October 28, 2028, Olo Caye represents a long-term initiative to strengthen Belize's tourism competitiveness while creating opportunities for local businesses, workers, and communities to benefit from the sector's potential growth.###About Olo CayeOlo Caye, located off the coast of Belize City, aims to be a premier integrated tourism destination. Dedicated to the principles of luxury hospitality, responsible development and community empowerment, the project will serve as a bridge between Belize's rich cultural heritage and the future of global travel. For more information, visit .

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Olo Caye Could Mobilize Up to USD 230.5 Million in Annual Tourism Spending, New Analysis Finds News Provided By LLYC October 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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