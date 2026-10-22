Award-Winning AI Governance And Security Authority Christina Cooper Named 2026 Cyber Educator Of The Year

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Quantum Flex Solutions, creator of the T.R.U.S.T. FrameworkTM, and #1 bestselling author of Raising AI Right brings nearly 20 years of federal-grade security to boardrooms and classroomsBALTIMORE, MD. Every board, auditor, and parent is now asking the same question:“What is your AI policy?” Most organizations cannot answer it. Christina Cooper, Founder and Chief AI Security and Transformation Officer of Quantum Flex Solutions, reduces AI risk exposure for business executives and educational leaders through governance, security, and education.Cooper was named the 2026 Cyberjutsu Cyber Educator of the Year at CyberjutsuCon and was honored as a 2026 100 Women of Excellence Honoree in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. She serves as Inaugural Chair of the Business Technology & AI Council at the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.“AI is already inside every organization, whether leadership approved it or not,” said Cooper.“A policy alone is only one piece. Without implementation, it is another liability waiting to happen. The leaders who win this decade will be the ones who can prove their AI is governed, secure, and understood by their people. That proof is what we build.”Authority Built Where the Stakes Are HighestCooper's record was earned securing federal and private sector systems under NIST RMF, FedRAMP, and FISMA:$5B+ in federal programs supported, by publicly reported contract valueZero critical findings on the authorizations she has delivered500+ security tasks closed on a single authorization, with zero open findings at go-liveSecurity leadership for a university network spanning 22 countries5,000+ leaders, educators, and parents reached from 15 stages since September 2025A Framework, a Bestseller, and an AcademyCooper is the creator of the T.R.U.S.T. FrameworkTM, a peer-reviewed AI governance methodology published through SITE 2026, an international conference with education leaders from more than 60 countries. She is a named contributor to the AI Security Council white paper“Governing the AI Token Economy” and was featured as a STEM Trailblazer in STEM Crew Magazine. Through the QFS AI Training AcademyTM, she offers 70+ ISO 17024-aligned AI certifications.Her book, Raising AI Right: Protect Your Family, Prepare Your Students, and Transform Your Workforce in the Age of AI, reached #1 in over 10 Amazon categories within one hour of launch. It features a foreword by Alicia“The Queen of AI” Lyttle and an afterword by Dr. Derek A. Smith, former DHS Deputy Director, and is held in more than 20 libraries.About Christina CooperChristina Cooper is an award-winning AI Governance and Security Authority, international keynote speaker, former MIT Teaching Assistant, and former Georgetown University Guest Lecturer. Leaders bring her in when staff use AI with no rules, when a contract or insurance form asks about AI, or when they want AI employees without putting the organization at risk. Quantum Flex Solutions: Govern the future. Protect what matters.Media ContactQuantum Flex Solutions...qflextechLearn More about Christina Cooper:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Award-Winning AI Governance and Security Authority Christina Cooper Named 2026 Cyber Educator of the Year News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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