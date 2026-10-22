MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MAGNOLIA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Magnolia, Texas has selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to consolidate its permitting, plan review, payments, and inspections onto a single platform. In doing so, they will replace a fragmented set of systems spread across multiple departments, requiring constant manual coordination.Magnolia is a growing community of about 6,500 residents northwest of Houston in Montgomery County. Its Planning, Building, Engineering, Public Works, and Code Enforcement departments all touch permitting and licensing, and their work spans both new construction and ongoing code compliance.Before OpenGov, they were relying on email-based intake. Permit applications arrived in a shared inbox, code enforcement violations were tracked by hand, and legacy data lived in disconnected systems that were never configured to match Magnolia's local codes. Without a way to tie these processes together, the City lacked the operational capacity to fully collect the permits and licenses it is entitled to without adding headcount.With OpenGov, the City will move intake and case management out of email and onto a single system of record shared by all five departments. Permitting, plan review, payments, and inspections will be aligned on one platform, and the City's data will be configured to reflect Magnolia's own codes rather than generic defaults.“I'm excited for this partnership and how it will help our city move in the right direction,” said Magnolia Mayor Chris Blair.Other Texas communities using OpenGov Permitting & Licensing include the City of Conroe, City of Liberty, City of Ennis, and County of Bexar.

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City of Magnolia, Texas Turns to OpenGov to Replace Its Patchwork of Permitting Systems News Provided By OpenGov October 22, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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