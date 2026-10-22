Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth Awards Flight Safety Trophy To Top 2 Aviation Squadrons

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Recognising excellence in aviation safety, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth presented the COAS Flight Safety Trophy to the winning Army Aviation Squadrons during the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference here, an official said on Thursday.

In a message on social media, the Army spokesperson said that the Award Winner in the Single-Engine Category was 665 Army Aviation Squadron (R&O) and the winner in the Twin-Engine Category was 209 Army Aviation Squadron (UH).

In a message on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ, said,

“#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, presented the COAS Flight Safety Trophy to the winning Army Aviation Squadrons during the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference, #ACC. Instituted to recognise excellence in flight safety, the Trophy honours the highest standards of operational discipline, professionalism and adherence to aviation safety practices across #ArmyAviation.”

The competition was conducted in two categories to ensure fair assessment of single-engine and twin-engine helicopter units... The awards reaffirm the Army's unwavering commitment to a robust flight safety culture and operational excellence, said the ADG.

Earlier, the second Army Commanders' Conference of 2026 commenced on Wednesday in Delhi, bringing together the apex leadership of the Indian Army for three days of strategic deliberations.

The Conference is focusing on the evolving security environment, emerging operational challenges and key priorities for enhancing combat preparedness, capability development and technology absorption.

Earlier, the Indian Army, in a post on X, wrote,“Aligned with the vision of #JAIseVIJAY, the deliberations will emphasise innovation, jointness, integration and #Atmanirbharta to accelerate the transformation of the Indian Army into a technology-enabled, agile and future-ready force.”

In another development earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry wrote on X,“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the library of the Ministry of Defence (Secretariat) at Sena Bhawan and honoured the 'Swachhata Veers' who have done commendable work in the field of cleanliness.”

“Under Special Campaign 6.0, cleanliness drives and tree plantation were conducted at approximately 1,700 locations in the Ministry of Defence. Under this initiative, an unused room in Sena Bhawan was cleaned and developed into a library, which is a commendable step towards promoting cleanliness, better workplaces, and knowledge,” wrote the Ministry.

In a separate development in the Central Command of the Indian Army, Commander Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) Brigadier R Shankar met Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel to enhance cooperation between the Army and the civil administration.

In a message on X, the Central Command of the Army wrote,“Reinforcing cooperation between the #IndianArmy and civil administration, Brig R Shankar, Commander #COSA, interacted with Shri Vikas Sheel, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of #Chhattisgarh.”

“The interaction focused on strengthening institutional coordination and advancing key welfare initiatives, including land allotment for HQ COSA, reservation in government services for #Agniveers, post-retirement benefits, employment opportunities for #Veterans and closer engagement with the Rajya Sainik Board,” said the Central Command.

“The discussions reflected a shared commitment to the welfare of serving personnel, veterans and their families while enhancing administrative cooperation and security preparedness,” wrote the Central Command.