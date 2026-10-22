Govt Translating Policy Intent Into Meaningful Action Through Clear Policies, Regulatory Reforms: Bhupender Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The government is translating its commitment to a circular economy into tangible action through clear policies, regulatory reforms, digital compliance systems and a whole-of-government approach, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Addressing the Circular Economy Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the national capital, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has progressively strengthened the legal framework governing waste management by introducing sector-specific rules covering nine waste streams, including plastic waste, battery waste, e-waste, waste tyres, used oil, end-of-life vehicles, construction and demolition waste, non-ferrous scrap metal and solid waste.

According to Yadav, these regulations are designed to promote waste prevention, recycling, reuse, remanufacturing and resource recovery throughout the product lifecycle, supporting India's transition towards a circular economy.

He said nearly 499.60 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been processed across regulated waste streams so far, while more than 86,043 producers and 4,880 recyclers are registered under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

Highlighting the importance of EPR, the minister said the mechanism requires producers, importers and brand owners to ensure environmentally sound management of products at the end of their lifecycle.

He noted that the transfer of EPR certificates has created financial incentives for recyclers, encouraging capacity expansion, technology adoption and higher recycling rates while generating employment and livelihood opportunities across the recycling value chain.

Yadav, however, stressed that regulations alone cannot create a circular economy and underscored the significance of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative, which advocates mindful and sustainable consumption patterns.

Addressing concerns raised by industry regarding digital compliance systems, EPR market operations and transaction timelines, the minister invited stakeholders to continue sharing practical challenges and suggestions.

He said the government is working towards a market-based approach and remains committed to resolving issues through active engagement with industry participants.