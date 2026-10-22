Panshi Technology Delivers L.I.S.T.E.N Science Space At Thailand's National Science And Technology Fair

The L.I.S.T.E.N Science Space, jointly developed by the China Science and Technology Museum and the National Science Museum Thailand, made its public debut at Thailand's National Science and Technology Fair on August 18.

Panshi Technology served as the project delivery partner, overseeing exhibit development, spatial design and supporting educational programs. The company delivered an integrated learning environment designed to encourage scientific exploration while fostering cultural exchange between China and Thailand.

Initiated by the China Science and Technology Museum, L.I.S.T.E.N Science Space is an international science engagement program built around resource sharing and joint development. Through partnerships with overseas institutions, the program introduces Chinese science education resources to new audiences and supports cross-cultural learning.

The first L.I.S.T.E.N Science Space opened at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in South Africa in November 2025. The Thailand venue is the program's second international location and its first in Southeast Asia.

A Flexible Space for Hands-On Science Learning

Covering approximately 500 square meters, the new venue combines interactive science exhibits, immersive experiences and cultural learning. Its educational resources include tabletop exhibits, virtual reality equipment and materials for workshops, themed courses and online activities.

The space is designed primarily for young learners, families and school groups. Its modular layout allows exhibits and activities to be adapted for different educational settings and audience needs.

Exploring Science Through Interactive Exhibits

The venue features 54 tabletop exhibits spanning six subject areas, including mechanics, acoustics, optics, electromagnetism and scientific ideas rooted in traditional Chinese knowledge.

Visitors can explore concepts through exhibits inspired by mortise-and-tenon construction, the Pythagorean theorem and chaotic pendulum motion. Each exhibit encourages direct experimentation, helping participants understand scientific principles through observation and play.

Because the exhibits are independently designed and modular, they can be rearranged to support classroom activities, public demonstrations and themed science events.

Where Cultural Heritage Meets Technology

Seven featured exhibits explore the science behind traditional Chinese cultural practices and craftsmanship. They draw on examples such as Suzhou embroidery, bronze chime bells, rolling lanterns and light-transmitting bronze mirrors.

Modern mechanical and electronic technologies allow visitors to interact with these traditions and investigate the scientific principles behind their materials, structures, movement and sound.

Dedicated activity kits also support recurring workshops, giving students an opportunity to engage with cultural heritage through practical experiments and creative projects.

Exhibits Jointly Developed by China and Thailand

Eight exhibits were co-developed by Chinese and Thai teams to reflect the scientific knowledge and cultural traditions of both countries.

Highlights include watertight bulkhead technology, a Chinese and Thai ceramics puzzle, an earthquake simulation based on traditional stilt houses and a miniature loom. Together, the exhibits connect engineering, craftsmanship and everyday life while showing how different cultures have developed practical responses to shared challenges.

This joint-development approach is a defining feature of the project, ensuring that the space reflects its local setting while creating meaningful links between Chinese and Thai culture.

An Immersive Journey into Space

The venue also includes Wormhole Rescue, a virtual reality experience that takes participants on a space-themed mission. The experience introduces concepts related to artificial intelligence and China's space program through immersive storytelling and interactive problem-solving.

A Permanent Home at the National Science Museum Thailand

Following the fair, L.I.S.T.E.N Science Space will move to its permanent home at the Science Square of the National Science Museum Thailand, where it will remain open to the public.

The project represents a long-term collaboration in informal science education, extending beyond the construction of a physical venue. Through shared exhibits, educational programs and continued institutional cooperation, the partners aim to expand access to engaging science experiences and create new opportunities for young people in Thailand.

For Panshi Technology, the project demonstrates its capabilities in science exhibit development, educational content design and the delivery of international museum environments. It also marks another step in bringing Chinese-developed science education resources to audiences across Southeast Asia.

About Us

Hefei Panshi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 with a registered capital of over 28.1 million RMB. We are a national-level "Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative Little Giant" enterprise (2023), dedicated to the R&D, design, and manufacturing of interactive exhibits for science centers, museums, and cultural venues.