Isle Of Wight Author Anthony V. Zeid Releases A Man, A Dog, And The Universe: A Mission To Save The Future

MENAFN - GetNews) Isle of Wight author Anthony V. Zeid's sci-fi novel follows a man and his dog from a riverside walk to a distant planet and a mission tied to Earth's future. Now available in paperback and hardcover.

Houston, Texas - October 22, 2026 - Over a year after its debut, Anthony V. Zeid's A Man, a Dog, and the Universe: A Mission to Save the Future continues to grab readers' attention with its heartfelt sci-fi journey.

The story opens on an ordinary evening. Tony, a legal executive in his mid-forties, takes his dog Zephyr for their usual walk by the river. Zephyr bolts through the woods and up the ramp of a huge spherical craft in an empty field. Tony follows him in, and the opening seals behind them.

After a four-month voyage, the pair are set down on a wild planet with no sign of civilization. Tony learns to fish the river, finds a salt lake, and makes a cave their base. He then finds a primitive humanoid community and steps in to protect a female being driven out by her own people. He gives her the name Julie and starts training her how to talk. More people start joining in, and the new society that they form is at odds with the old society and its ruler. It takes some time before Tony finds out what made him come there and why his decisions might affect Earth's future.

Rich in survival and the bond between a man and his dog, the story builds toward a reveal that ties Tony's choices to Earth's future.

Availability

A Man, a Dog, and the Universe: A Mission to Save the Future is now available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon.

About the Author

Anthony V. Zeid is an author from the Isle of Wight. His diverse professional experience includes hotel management, law, and local government, and his lifelong passion for nature and wildlife directs his work. In A Man, a Dog, and the Universe: A Mission to Save the Future, he uses his real-life experience along with fiction to explore the factors that influence people and civilizations.