TYSIM KR60S Low-Headroom Rotary Drilling Rig Delivered For Complex Foundation Construction In Southwest China

TYSIM has completed the final inspection, commissioning and factory acceptance of its newly developed KR60S low-headroom rotary drilling rig, with the machine delivered directly to a customer serving infrastructure projects in the Yunnan-Guizhou-Sichuan region of Southwest China.

Designed specifically for confined spaces, height-restricted construction sites and complex mountainous terrain, the KR60 expands TYSIM's low-headroom drilling rig portfolio and provides a compact piling solution for projects where conventional large rotary drilling rigs may face access or operating-height limitations.

Typical applications include municipal reconstruction, highway foundation and support projects, power grid infrastructure and pile foundation construction in mountainous areas.

Why Low-Headroom Drilling Equipment Matters in Southwest China

The Yunnan-Guizhou-Sichuan region is characterized by extensive mountainous terrain. Infrastructure projects in these areas often face practical construction challenges such as limited overhead clearance, narrow working spaces and difficult equipment transportation.

For many foundation projects, conventional large rotary drilling rigs may be difficult to transport into restricted sites or may not have sufficient operating clearance beneath existing structures. At the same time, smaller equipment may not always provide the drilling capacity required for foundation construction.

The KR60S was developed to address this gap.

With a compact machine structure and drilling capability designed for restricted construction environments, the KR60S low-headroom rotary drilling rig is intended for foundation work where both equipment size and construction performance are important.

KR60S Combines Compact Dimensions with Practical Drilling Capacity

One of the main advantages of the KR60S is its balance between compact dimensions and foundation drilling capability.

According to the technical information provided for the machine, the KR60S has an operating weight of approximately 21 tonnes and a transport width of 2.5 meters.

Its compact dimensions allow the rig to be transported more easily along narrow mountain access roads and between restricted construction sites. The machine can also be relocated without repeated disassembly, helping simplify transportation between different work points.

For contractors working on dispersed foundation projects, particularly in mountainous areas, reducing equipment disassembly and reassembly can help shorten preparation time and simplify site-to-site movement.

Minimum Working Height of 7.5 Meters for Restricted Sites

The KR60S has been developed specifically around low-headroom construction requirements.

Its minimum construction height is approximately 7.5 meters, allowing it to operate in locations where overhead clearance limits the use of conventional rotary drilling rigs.

Potential application environments include:

. Under bridges. Inside tunnels. Beneath high-voltage power lines. Between existing buildings. Industrial facilities. Restricted urban construction sites. Other confined foundation construction areas

These types of environments often require specialized piling equipment because machine height, working radius and site access can be just as important as drilling capacity.

The compact configuration of the KR60S enables contractors to use rotary drilling technology in projects where conventional equipment may be difficult to deploy.

Drilling Diameter up to 1.6 m and Maximum Depth of 15 m

Despite its compact design, the KR60S is engineered to provide practical drilling capacity for a range of small and medium-scale foundation projects.

The machine supports a standard drilling diameter of 1.2 meters. With a combined construction method, the drilling diameter can reach up to 1.6 meters.

Its maximum drilling depth is approximately 15 meters.

These specifications make the KR60S suitable for foundation applications such as:

. Civil building piles. Retaining and support piles. Distribution power tower foundations. Municipal infrastructure foundations. Mountain-area building foundations. Infrastructure projects with limited construction clearance

Rather than simply reducing the size of a conventional drilling rig, the KR60S is designed around the specific requirements of low-headroom and confined-space foundation construction.

Compact Transportation for Mountainous Construction Sites

Equipment transportation is another major challenge for infrastructure projects in mountainous areas.

Narrow access roads, steep terrain and limited working platforms can make the transportation of conventional piling equipment difficult and expensive.

With a transport width of 2.5 meters and a compact overall configuration, the KR60S is designed to improve mobility between restricted construction sites.

This is particularly relevant for projects involving multiple foundation points, such as power grid infrastructure, mountain roads or distributed building foundations, where the drilling rig may need to move frequently from one work area to another.

By reducing the need for extensive machine disassembly during transportation, the KR60S can help simplify equipment mobilization and preparation for the next foundation drilling task.

Suitable for Municipal, Power Grid and Mountain Infrastructure Projects

The KR60S is positioned for a broad range of infrastructure projects where construction space is limited.

Municipal Reconstruction

Urban renovation projects frequently involve existing buildings, bridges, utility systems and restricted working zones.

A compact low-headroom rotary drilling rig can provide contractors with greater flexibility when constructing pile foundations in these environments.

Highway and Support Construction

Mountain highways and slope-support projects often have narrow working platforms and difficult equipment access.

The KR60S can be used for pile foundation and support applications where conventional large drilling rigs may be difficult to deploy.

Power Grid Infrastructure

Distribution network and transmission-related foundation projects may require drilling near existing power facilities or beneath overhead lines.

The KR60S's low-headroom configuration allows it to work in construction environments where vertical clearance is restricted.

Mountain Building Construction

Residential and infrastructure projects in mountainous areas often have smaller construction platforms and challenging access roads.

Compact rotary drilling equipment can therefore provide greater flexibility in equipment transportation and foundation construction.

TYSIM Continues to Develop Low-Headroom Rotary Drilling Technology

TYSIM has been developing piling equipment for specialized construction conditions for many years.

According to the company materials, TYSIM holds more than 60 invention and utility model patents, while its product range has obtained EU CE certification.

Its low-headroom rotary drilling equipment has also been applied in subway, high-speed railway and municipal infrastructure projects in China.

These project applications have provided practical experience for the continued development of drilling equipment designed for restricted construction environments.

For low-headroom equipment in particular, machine development must consider more than overall height. Transport dimensions, stability, drilling capability and adaptability to different foundation conditions all influence whether the equipment can perform effectively on real construction sites.

The KR60S reflects this application-oriented approach by combining a compact configuration with drilling capability targeted at infrastructure projects with limited construction space.

KR60S Expands TYSIM's Low-Headroom Drilling Rig Range

The delivery of the KR60S represents another addition to TYSIM's low-headroom rotary drilling rig portfolio.

For contractors working in Southwest China, the machine provides an alternative for projects where conventional large-scale equipment is difficult to transport or operate due to mountainous terrain, restricted access or limited overhead clearance.

TYSIM plans to continue developing and optimizing its low-headroom drilling equipment according to the requirements of specialized foundation construction projects.

The company will continue focusing on equipment adaptability and reliability for challenging construction environments, including infrastructure projects in mountainous regions, urban restricted spaces and other sites requiring specialized piling solutions.

About Us

TYSIM is a professional piling enterprise focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of small and medium-sized piling rigs. Tysim is a board member of the National Foundation Construction Machinery Standard Committee, a committee member of the sub-committee of the China Construction Machinery Association.