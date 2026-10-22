How C4 Fluorine Substitution Shapes 4-Fluoroindole As A Molecular Building Block

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - October 2 2 , 2026 Fluorine substitution is widely used in molecular design because a single fluorine atom can alter the electronic environment of a molecule without introducing a large substituent. 4-Fluoroindole, CAS 387-43-9, provides a clear example of this principle: it retains the familiar indole heteroaromatic framework while replacing a hydrogen atom at the 4-position with fluorine. 4-Fluoroindole has the molecular formula C8H6FN, a molecular weight of 135.14 g/mol, and the IUPAC name 4-fluoro-1H-indole. These identifiers are confirmed by PubChem and other chemical databases. For chemists selecting a starting material, however, the main question is not simply what 4-Fluoroindole is. The more useful question is how C4 fluorination changes the starting molecular scaffold and why that position-defined structure can matter in downstream synthesis. What Does C4 Fluorination Mean? In 4-Fluoroindole, fluorine is attached to the 4-position of the benzene portion of the indole framework. This position is part of the chemical identity of the molecule. Moving fluorine to another position produces a different compound, such as 5-Fluoroindole, 6-Fluoroindole or 7-Fluoroindole.

Property Information Chemical Name 4-Fluoroindole IUPAC Name 4-fluoro-1H-indole CAS Number 387-43-9 Molecular Formula C8H6FN Molecular Weight 135.14 g/mol Functional Group Aryl fluorine Chemical Family Fluorinated indole

The important point for molecular design is therefore that“fluoroindole” describes a family, while 4-Fluoroindole defines a specific positional structure.

Why Fluorine Is a Distinctive Substituent

Fluorine combines two characteristics that make it interesting in organic molecular design: relatively small steric size and a strong electronic influence.

The carbon–fluorine bond is highly polarized, so replacing hydrogen with fluorine can change local electron distribution, molecular dipole characteristics and the electronic environment of neighboring bonds. At the same time, fluorine is much less bulky than many other functional groups.

This makes fluorination a useful way to introduce a defined electronic modification without replacing the underlying indole scaffold with a much larger substituent.

That does not mean fluorine automatically improves a molecule.

Statements such as“fluorination improves stability,”“increases biological activity” or“improves pharmaceutical performance” are only valid when supported by data for a specific finished molecule. For 4-Fluoroindole itself, fluorine should be treated as a molecular-design variable, not as a guaranteed performance benefit.

How C4 Fluorination Changes the Indole Starting Scaffold

The parent indole framework is a fused heteroaromatic structure containing a benzene ring and a nitrogen-containing five-membered ring.

In 4-Fluoroindole, that basic scaffold remains intact, but C4 carries fluorine instead of hydrogen.

From a synthetic-design perspective, this gives chemists a starting molecule in which the fluorinated position is already defined.

The value of 4-Fluoroindole can therefore be summarized as:

a pre-formed indole scaffold carrying fluorine specifically at C4, ready to be incorporated into more complex molecular architectures.

This is different from saying that 4-Fluoroindole will always simplify a synthesis or improve yield. Whether it provides a shorter or more efficient route depends entirely on the target molecule and reaction sequence.

Its real value is structural definition.

Why 4-Fluoroindole Can Be Useful as a Molecular Building Block

For many fluorinated building blocks, the fluorine atom is intended to remain in the downstream molecule rather than serve only as a temporary reaction site.

This gives 4-Fluoroindole an important role in analogue and derivative design.

A chemist developing a target molecule containing a C4-fluorinated indole motif can begin with a starting material in which that positional feature is already established.

Published supplier literature also identifies 4-Fluoroindole as a reactant in the synthesis of structurally diverse medicinal-chemistry research compounds. These examples demonstrate synthetic utility, but any biological activity belongs to the final compounds tested rather than to 4-Fluoroindole itself.

This distinction is important for responsible B2B chemical communication.

A Published Example: From 4-Fluoroindole to L-4-Fluorotryptophan

A particularly clear example of 4-Fluoroindole functioning as a molecular building block comes from the synthesis of L-4-fluorotryptophan.

A peer-reviewed study published in Synthetic Communications described a seven-step synthesis of stereochemically pure L-4-fluorotryptophan starting from 4-Fluoroindole.

This example is useful because the positional relationship is easy to understand.

The starting material contains fluorine at the 4-position of the indole framework, and that fluorinated indole architecture is carried into the more complex amino-acid derivative.

It demonstrates a practical principle:

A position-defined fluorinated starting material can provide the corresponding fluorinated structural motif for downstream molecular construction.

The properties or biochemical uses of L-4-fluorotryptophan should not, however, be assigned to commercial 4-Fluoroindole raw material. They are different chemical substances.

Physical Data Should Be Interpreted in Context

Reference data from commercial chemical suppliers report a melting point of approximately 30–33°C for 4-Fluoroindole and a boiling point around 90°C at 0.4 mmHg.

The pressure condition is important. A value measured at 0.4 mmHg is a reduced-pressure boiling point and should not be presented as a normal atmospheric boiling point.

Commercial suppliers also publish different assay values for their individual grades-for example, 97% and >98% GC. Those figures belong to those suppliers' own products and should not be transferred to Starsky Chemical's 4-Fluoroindole specification.

For Starsky material, customers should confirm the current product specification and lot-specific COA when purity or impurity limits are important to the downstream process.

What Should Technical Users Confirm Before Selecting 4-Fluoroindole?

The first question should be whether the target chemistry specifically requires C4 fluorination.

Technical teams should also confirm whether the fluorine atom is intended to remain in the downstream molecule, whether another fluoroindole positional isomer would represent a different target architecture, and which raw-material controls are important for the process.

For procurement, the material should be identified explicitly as:

4-Fluoroindole - CAS 387-43-9

rather than only as“fluoroindole.”

Starsky Chemical lists this specific compound within its product portfolio, making it relevant to customers evaluating fluorinated indole intermediates for downstream synthesis.

Safety and Documentation

4-Fluoroindole should be handled according to the current SDS for the actual supplied material, applicable regulations and the user's internal EHS procedures.

Public commercial safety information identifies irritation-related hazards for some 4-Fluoroindole products, but supplier and jurisdiction-specific documentation should always take precedence over a general technical article.

When Does C4-Fluorinated Indole Architecture Matter?

4-Fluoroindole is most useful when a molecular-development program requires a fluorinated indole scaffold with fluorine specifically at C4.

Its value does not come from a universal claim that fluorine makes every molecule more stable, more active or easier to process.

Instead, its value lies in providing a precisely defined fluorinated starting architecture that can be carried into more complex derivatives.

The published preparation of L-4-fluorotryptophan from 4-Fluoroindole provides a clear example of this role in practice.

For Starsky Chemical, 4-Fluoroindole is therefore best positioned as a position-defined fluorinated indole building block for downstream molecular synthesis, without attributing the performance of later derivatives to the raw material itself.

About Us

Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd. is a combination of R&D, production, and sales. We have been specializing in the import and export of chemical products for more than 12 years. We have served 8,000+ customers in more than 100 countries from all over the world, Also have established long-term cooperative relationship with our customers.