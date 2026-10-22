MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo, Zhejiang China - October 22, 2026

Quick read

Quick read (for engineers, buyers and drawing owners): A precision shaft is a fit problem before it is a machining problem. Three decisions determine whether a shaft works in service: how straight it is over the length that matters, whether the journal diameters actually produce the bearing fit you intended, and which surfaces the drawing treats as datums. Bearing dimensions that journals are designed against are covered by ISO 15. FRIMA publishes a shaft capability of ±0.003mm to ±0.01mm on diameters from 0.5mm to 50mm and lengths to 1000mm, which is enough tolerance for most industrial applications and means the design has to carry the accuracy rather than the process. This guide covers how to specify straightness so it controls the feature that matters, how bearing fits are actually written and measured, and how datum choice determines whether an inspection result means anything.

Hero image: CNC turned stainless steel precision shaft components - the turned geometry that carries journal diameters, shoulders and bearing fits. Sourced from the Custom CNC precision machined shaft page.

Why Shafts Fail Before the Bearing Does

A shaft that is dimensionally correct on a drawing can still fail in service, and the failure rarely starts at the dimension that was checked. It starts at the relationship between dimensions.

The most common version of this is a shaft that is straight, round and within diameter tolerance, but whose journal is not concentric with the functional feature that indexes it. On paper the part passes every linear dimension. In assembly the bearing sits correctly, but the coupling it drives indexes slightly off, and the load arrives where the design never intended it to be.

The second version is a shaft that is straight near the ends and bent in the middle, where nothing measured it. Straightness is normally specified as a cylindricity or total runout control on a short segment, and if the segment is chosen at the journals rather than across the span that actually carries the load, the bow passes inspection and appears later as vibration.

Both failures share one root cause: the drawing specified sizes instead of relationships. A size tolerance says how big a feature must be. A geometric tolerance says how features must relate to each other, and on a shaft the geometric tolerances are almost always the ones that decide whether the part works.

Bearing-fit practice itself is published through ISO 286-1 geometrical product specifications and verification, which defines the tolerance classes used in journal callouts, while ISO 281 rolling bearings covers the internal clearance classes that combine with them to set the actual fit. Practical verification of these features on a real shaft often draws on NIST dimensional metrology resources for uncertainty analysis. This is the practical argument for a datum strategy: without datums, a geometric control has no reference, and the shop measures the part against itself.

Straightness: Specify the Segment That Carries Load

Straightness on a drawing is specified as a cylindrical zone of tolerance, and the number on the drawing is a function of the length being controlled. That last part is where most shaft drawings go wrong, because the tolerance zone is meaningless without the segment it applies to.

Total straightness versus axis straightness. Total straightness controls the actual surface, as a zone between two concentric cylinders. Axis straightness controls the derived axis, and it excludes the effects of form error on roundness and lobing. For a shaft journal where roundness is separately controlled and small, the two behave similarly. For a long shaft with a slightly oval journal, the axis form is usually the more useful control because it describes what the bearing actually rides on.

Where to put the control. The control belongs on the span between the functional features, not automatically at each journal. A shaft with two bearing journals and a central load point needs straightness controlled across the bearing span, because that is where misalignment is amplified. A shaft with a small overhang at one end needs control across the overhang.

Length dependency. A straightness value is meaningless without the length it applies to. A 0.02mm straightness callout over 100mm and the same callout over 500mm describe very different parts, and a drawing that omits the segment invites the shop to apply the control where it is easiest.

Straightness is not coaxiality. Coaxiality between the journal and a separate functional feature is a different control. On shafts, profile or position controls on the feature axis are generally more robust to manufacturing variation than a classical coaxiality callout, because coaxiality is notoriously sensitive to how it is applied. Specifying position of the feature at true position, referenced to the primary datum axis, gives the shop a functional constraint while remaining producible.

Bearing Fits: H7 and the Difference Between a Symbol and an Outcome

Bearing journals are usually specified with an ISO tolerance class rather than an explicit plus and minus. The symbol is correct practice, but it creates a common misunderstanding: H7 describes the hole or the tolerance zone of the shaft at a defined size, and it does not by itself specify whether the bearing will be a clearance, transition or interference fit in service.

What H7 actually means on a shaft. A shaft journal at H7 sits within a tolerance zone of zero to negative deviation. For a nominal 20mm shaft, that zone is 20.000 down to 20.000 minus the H7 tolerance of 0.021mm, giving 19.979mm as the lower limit. The size is never above nominal, which is deliberate: it preserves a controlled fit against a mating hole.

The fit is a system, not a shaft property. Whether a bearing mounts, floats or presses onto that journal depends on the shaft tolerance zone, the housing bore tolerance, the bearing's own internal clearance class, and the temperature at the joint. A journal correctly specified as H7 can produce an interference fit where a running fit was intended if the housing bore is tight or the environment is hot.

Thermal growth changes the fit. Dimensional metrology practice behind this is set out by NIST, and expansion behaviour of the specific alloy is normally taken from the material data sheet rather than estimated. A fit specified at 20 degrees is not the fit at 80 degrees. For steel-on-steel, the shaft expands faster than the housing when the shaft is the hot component, which tightens an interference fit and loosens a clearance fit. Application-driven shaft programmes should state the service temperature so the fit can be calculated against it rather than against the inspection temperature.

Fit class selection is an application decision. FRIMA's carbon steel precision CNC shafts and precision knurling shafts show the same fit logic applied to very different service conditions. A machine-tool spindle, an electric motor shaft, a conveyor drive and a robot joint do not want the same bearing fit, and the difference shows up as either lost motion or bearing preload in service. The automotive motor shaft products on FRIMA's catalogue are an example of a fit class chosen for a rotating application, as opposed to the home appliance precision machined shafts where the constraint is usually assembly economics rather than rotating accuracy.

Why journal diameter and roundness must be specified together. A bearing mounts on a cylinder, not on a diameter. Roundness on the journal is what turns the specified diameter into an actual fit, and a journal specified to a tight diameter with uncontrolled roundness can fit differently at every clocking position. This is the single most common cause of a bearing fit that behaves differently on the assembly floor than it did at the supplier's inspection station.

Datum Strategy: Choosing What Everything Else Is Measured From

A datum is a theoretically exact surface derived from a real feature, used as the reference for other dimensions and tolerances. On a shaft, the datum choice determines whether the inspection result means anything at all.

The primary datum should be the functional centre. For a shaft, the primary datum is normally the axis established by the two bearing journals, or by the journal and the functional locating feature. This is the reference against which the part actually runs in service, so it is the only choice that makes the other tolerances functional.

Datums must be controllable. A datum feature has to be machinable to a known condition and measurable. The common trick of specifying a thin section as the datum works mechanically because the thin section deflects under clamping and centres the part in the fixture, but it works only if the thin section is itself controlled. If it is not, the datum moves part to part.

Tight datums, loose tolerances elsewhere. The usual error is inverting this. A tight tolerance referenced to a loose datum is meaningless, because the datum variation is inside the tolerance zone. The datum features get the tighter controls; the running features get tolerance appropriate to their function.

Avoid over-constraining. Each additional datum reduces the degrees of freedom available for variation, and every extra referenced dimension consumes manufacturing capability. A shaft drawing that fully constrains diameter, roundness, straightness, coaxiality and position simultaneously, all referenced, is not a robust drawing; it is a drawing that will either be expensive or will produce parts that pass inspection and fail in assembly.

Datum shift is a real failure mode. If clamping forces distort a finished shaft, the part can measure correctly on the inspection machine and arrive bent. This is one reason FRIMA's published process uses a temperature-controlled workshop at 20±1 degrees, since thermal expansion is one of the common causes of dimensional deviation in less-than-ideal machining environments.

Roundness, Cylindricity and Why the Difference Matters

Three controls look similar on a drawing and mean different things to both the machine and the metrology room.

Geometric verification practice for these controls is defined in ISO 1101 geometrical tolerancing standards. Roundness controls each circular cross-section independently against a perfect circle. It says nothing about whether those circles are stacked concentrically along the length.

Cylindricity controls the whole surface inside one zone between two concentric cylinders. It is the control that catches both roundness error and the accumulation of axis wander along the length, which is why it is frequently used on bearing journals.

Profile of a line controls the entire longitudinal section at once, and catches taper and bow in a single callout.

The practical rule is that a journal needing both round and concentric control should be specified cylindrically, and a buyer who specifies only roundness on a bearing journal has left axis wander unconstrained. That gap is exactly what lets a shaft measure well on diameter and fail in service.

Surface roughness measurement for these specifications follows ISO 4287 surface texture profile method. FRIMA publishes surface finish from Ra 0.4μm to Ra 1.6μm on shaft work. Ra is a separate control from geometric tolerance and does not substitute for it: a journal can be at Ra 0.4 and still be cylindrically out of tolerance, which changes the fit without changing the finish.

Process Routes: Turning, Milling, Swiss and Grinding

A shaft's achievable tolerance depends on the process that makes it, and the route should follow the geometry rather than the shop's preference.

Spline and thread geometry are not the focus of this guide, but both appear on the same shafts and share the same datum logic; FRIMA's power tool shaft products show a keyed shaft built to the same framework. CNC turning carries the bulk of straight shaft work, and FRIMA's CNC turning parts hub covers the diameter range where turning is the economical route. Live tooling on a turn-mill allows off-axis features to be completed without a second setup, which matters because a second setup is a second clamping and a second chance for datum shift.

Swiss-type machining is the route for small-diameter, high-aspect-ratio shafts where holding the stock in a guide bushing is what keeps straightness under control. The bushing supports the workpiece close to the cut, which is why this process holds straightness on long thin shafts better than conventional turning.

Multi-axis milling earns its place on shafts with cross-holes, flats and features that cannot be reached radially, and on parts where completing every feature in one setup removes a datum-shift risk. FRIMA publishes five-axis machining centres with linear encoders achieving 0.0001mm motion accuracy as part of the consistency story on the same shaft capability page.

Grinding is what closes the loop when the drawing demands a journal tolerance or roundness beyond what turning holds. It is also where process planning earns its cost, because grinding burn and residual stress can distort a part that measured correctly off the machine.

The precision machining capability page covers the same routes at component level, and the equipment list is where the specific machine envelope behind a capability claim is normally documented. Machining economics for this family of work is discussed at industry level through Modern Machine Shop and Production Machining, and cutting-tool selection affects the achievable tolerance more often than the machine does. The strategic question for a buyer is not which route is best in the abstract but whether the route can complete the part in one clamping. Every additional setup is a datum-shift opportunity.

Buyers who want a factory quote against their own drawing and tolerances can request a landed cost quotation directly through the FRIMA contact page, which is also where reverse-engineering requests are handled when no drawing exists.

What to Put on the Drawing Before Quoting

Seven items separate a shaft drawing that can be quoted accurately from one that generates clarification emails. All seven belong in the first RFQ.

Diameter and length envelope, with the tolerance class stated. FRIMA's published envelope runs 0.5mm to 50mm diameter and 5mm to 1000mm length, so confirming the part sits inside it at the drawing stage saves a manufacturing conversation later.

Journal tolerance classes and the intended bearing. H7 for a bearing journal is the common case, but the fit class and the bearing series should be stated rather than inferred, because the housing bore and the service temperature both participate.

Straightness, with the segment named. A straightness callout without a defined length is the single most common ambiguity in shaft RFQs.

Roundness or cylindricity on each journal, specified separately from diameter, since they control different failure modes.

Datums and the datum reference frame, including whether the primary datum is the bearing journal axis, the functional feature, or a combination.

Surface finish requirement and its purpose. Measurement conventions for dimensional inspection of machined parts follow ASME Y14.5 GD&T standard, which is the reference most buyers expect a shaft drawing to conform to. Ra 0.4μm to Ra 1.6μm covers most shaft work, and stating whether the requirement is for sealing, sliding contact or cosmetic finish changes the process route.

Material and its traceability expectation. Material verification practice for aerospace-grade shaft stock follows ASTM A29 standard specification for steel bar, which FRIMA cites alongside AMS 6415 for its alloy shaft work, and commercial-grade carbon steel shaft programmes are commonly specified against ASTM A108 for the same reason. FRIMA holds ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO 13485 and FDA-related certifications per the published shaft capability, and the accreditation framework behind those certificates is maintained by ISO. Stainless steel in 303, 304 and 316, carbon steel in 1018 and 1045, aluminium in 6061 and 7075, titanium alloy, brass and PEEK are all listed in the shaft capability, and material choice determines both the tolerance that can be held and the post-treatment that follows.

What to Ask Before Ordering Shafts in Volume

Six questions confirm whether a shop is engineering shafts or producing rods. These are worth asking in writing, because a shaft programme that starts with drawing review produces fewer surprises than one that starts with a price.

Inspection capability sets the floor for what a drawing can realistically specify; CMM performance is defined in ISO 10360.

How is straightness measured, and over what length? The answer should name a method and a segment. A shop that answers with the capability number alone, without the measurement basis, has not been asked the question.

Are journals measured cylindrically or only on diameter? This determines whether axis wander is being detected before delivery or in service.

Is every feature completed in one clamping, and which features require live tooling? Ask it per part rather than as a general policy, because the answer differs by geometry.

What does the first article inspection report include? The quality control process documents what is inspected at each stage. FRIMA publishes the availability of a complete FAI report and a material test report, and a supplier offering both without being asked is a stronger signal than one offering them reactively.

What is the temperature condition of the inspection, and of the shop? A shaft measured at a different temperature from the one it was cut at carries a real dimensional error into the report.

How is batch consistency enforced after the first article? FRIMA's published approach combines automated CNC systems with MES scheduling and 100 percent inspection on batches, which is the mechanism that answers the "sample perfect, batch faulty" problem. Ask what the mechanism is rather than asking whether the supplier has one.

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Holding a shaft drawing that needs to be quoted accurately, and want the tolerance question settled before the price conversation rather than after? Send it to the FRIMA CNC turning parts hub at frimaparts CNC turning part, or work from the custom precision CNC shaft page where the published capability is ±0.003mm to ±0.01mm on 0.5mm to 50mm diameters and 5mm to 1000mm lengths, with stainless 303/304/316, carbon 1018/1045, aluminium 6061/7075, titanium, brass and PEEK, and Ra 0.4μm to Ra 1.6μm. To get landed cost quotation, use get landed cost quotation with the journal tolerance class, the straightness segment and the datum scheme stated - those three items determine whether the quote reflects the actual drawing or a generic capability figure.

FAQQ1: What tolerance range can be held on a precision shaft?

A1: FRIMA publishes a tolerance range of ±0.003mm to ±0.01mm as standard capability, with ±0.003mm quoted for high-temperature aerospace alloy shafts and valve bodies and ±0.005mm to ±0.01mm applied for industrial automation applications. The published envelope covers diameters from 0.5mm to 50mm, lengths from 5mm to 1000mm, and minimum wall thickness of 0.1mm on hollow shafts.

Q2: How should straightness be specified on a shaft drawing?

A2: Specify the control across the segment that actually carries load, and state that segment on the drawing. A straightness value is meaningless without the length it applies to, and the control belongs across the bearing span or the overhanging section rather than automatically at each journal. Specify axis straightness where roundness is separately controlled and small, since that describes what the bearing actually rides on.

Q3: What does H7 mean on a bearing journal?

A3: It is the ISO tolerance class for the shaft tolerance zone, running from nominal to nominal minus the class tolerance. For a nominal 20mm shaft, H7 gives a zone from 20.000mm down to 19.979mm, with the size never exceeding nominal. It describes the shaft's tolerance zone rather than the fit in service, because the fit also depends on the housing bore, the bearing clearance class and the temperature at the joint.

Q4: Should a bearing journal be specified cylindrically or with roundness only?

A4: Cylindrically, in most cases. Roundness controls each cross-section independently and does not constrain whether those sections are concentric along the length. Cylindricity controls the whole surface within one zone between two concentric cylinders, which is what catches axis wander. A journal specified on diameter and roundness alone can measure well and still produce a fit that varies around the circumference.

Q5: What should the primary datum be on a shaft drawing?

A5: The functional centre, which is normally the axis established by the two bearing journals or by the journal combined with the functional locating feature. That is the reference the part actually runs against in service. Datums also need to be controllable and measurable, and a datum feature that is not itself controlled will move between parts, which makes every dimension referenced to it unreliable.

Q6: How does temperature affect a bearing fit?

A6: A fit specified at 20 degrees is not the fit at operating temperature. When the shaft is the hot component, steel expands faster than the housing, which tightens an interference fit and loosens a clearance fit. Inspection hardware choice is part of the tolerance argument, and the metrology suppliers who set the measurement baseline for the industry are documented by Mitutoyo. FRIMA runs a temperature-controlled workshop at 20±1 degrees specifically to limit thermal expansion as a source of dimensional deviation, and application-driven programmes should state the service temperature so the fit is calculated against it rather than against inspection conditions.

Q7: Which process route holds straightness best on a long thin shaft?

A7: Swiss-type machining, because the guide bushing supports the workpiece close to the cut rather than at the chuck. Conventional turning holds the part at one end, so a long slender shaft is more susceptible to deflection during the cut. For shafts with cross-holes, flats or other off-axis features, multi-axis milling with live tooling is what allows every feature to be completed in one clamping, which removes a datum-shift opportunity entirely.

Q8: Does surface finish affect bearing fit?

A8: Not directly, and the distinction is worth keeping straight. Ra is a separate control from geometric tolerance, and FRIMA publishes Ra 0.4μm to Ra 1.6μm across shaft work. A journal can measure at Ra 0.4 and still be cylindrically out of tolerance, which changes the fit without changing the finish. Finish matters for sealing, sliding contact and galling behaviour, while geometric control is what determines whether the bearing seats and runs correctly.

Q9: Why does over-constraining a shaft drawing increase cost?

A9: Each additional datum and each additional referenced dimension consumes manufacturing degrees of freedom, because the shop has to hold more variation simultaneously. A drawing that constrains diameter, roundness, straightness, coaxiality and position all at once, fully referenced, is either expensive to produce or produces parts that pass inspection and fail during assembly. The robust approach is tight control on the datum features and functional tolerance on the running features.

Q10: What should a supplier be asked about straightness before ordering shafts in volume?

A10: Ask how straightness is measured and over what length. A supplier that answers with a capability figure alone, without naming the measurement method and the segment, has not answered the question, because a straightness value without a length is not a constraint the shop can plan against. The same question applies to journal control: asking whether journals are measured cylindrically or only on diameter determines whether axis wander is detected before delivery or in service.

Frank KannGeneral Manager at Ningbo FRIMA Industry Co.,ltd

15+ years in Custom Machined Parts, CNC Machining Part, Special Drawing Parts, Fabrication and Assembly Mechanism. Expertise across CNC machining, special drawing production, fabrication and project management, covering the drawing-review-to-delivery process that custom precision shaft programmes depend on.

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