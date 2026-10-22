Jordan Displays AI Heritage Preservation At Azerbaijan Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) - Jordan participated in the international conference "The Role of Libraries in Safeguarding Cultural Heritage: AI Applications and International Experiences," hosted by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and National Library at the Baku Expo Center.

The activities brought together global library directors to discuss manuscript protection, digital archives, and institutional partnerships.

National Library of Jordan Director General Firas Darabaah represented the Kingdom at the event, which runs from October 21–25, alongside the 12th Baku International Book Fair.

Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Barakat Nahar inaugurated a dedicated Jordanian Literature Corner at the National Library of Azerbaijan to boost cultural exchange and showcase Jordanian authors.

In his presentation, Darabaah pointed to Jordan's digital transformation efforts, including a shared electronic catalog connecting 38 national libraries and institutions.

He detailed Jordan's 2026–2028 strategic plan, which focuses on digitizing historical documents, archiving photographs, and leveraging AI for cataloging and information retrieval while safeguarding human oversight, copyright, and content authenticity.

Darabaah also called for global standards in AI heritage preservation and stated the need for greater representation of Arabic in AI models.

//Petra// HA