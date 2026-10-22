Tourism Minister Meets With Turkish Tourism Leaders In Istanbul

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen met with Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) General Manager Sinan Seha Türkseven to explore strategic partnerships seeking to boost tourist inflows to Jordan and open new marketing channels, according to a Jordan Tourism Board statement issued Thursday.

The meeting took place in Istanbul amid a series of tourism meetings and events, as part of an official effort to expand Jordan's international tourism footprint.

Talks centered on attracting Turkish travelers, developing joint tour packages, and using Istanbul's role as a major aviation hub to reach European and Asian markets. Officials also addressed digital marketing collaboration and exchanging expertise in destination management.

Hijazeen said that the next phase requires a shift away from traditional promotion toward impact-driven partnerships that generate actual visitor volume and increase hotel nights and tourism spending.

He noted the importance of aligning government, diplomatic, and private sector efforts to boost Jordan's global competitiveness and strengthen its position as a diverse and sustainable global tourism destination.

The meeting was attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Hazem Tamimi, along with representatives from the Jordan Hotel Association and the Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association (JITOA).

//Petra// HA