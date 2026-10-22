NMR Conducts Joint Military Exercise To Maintain Operational Preparedness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 22 (Petra) – The Northern Military Region (NMR) on Thursday conducted a joint military exercise, in cooperation with various security agencies.

Attended by the Region's Commander and a number of senior officers, the drill is part of efforts to strengthen coordination and integration between the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army and security agencies, enhance efficiency and readiness, and develop operational capabilities to address various circumstances and challenges.

Concluding the exercise, attendees commended the level of performance, discipline, and readiness demonstrated by the participating forces.

They also called for continuing to conduct such joint drills, citing their role in fostering "institutional cooperation, developing capabilities, and standardizing concepts and procedures." //Petra//AG