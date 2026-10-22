Jordan Tourism Board Launches 2026 North American Roadshow In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) launched its 2026 North American promotional roadshow in New York City on Thursday to improve Jordan's tourism presence and boost visitor arrivals.

The launch, in partnership with Royal Jordanian, brought together 13 specialized Jordanian destination management companies and 33 American tour operators and industry partners.

According to a JTB statement, the event featured presentations and 429 B2B networking meetings to forge commercial partnerships and develop specialized travel packages focusing on religious, eco, luxury, and adventure tourism.

During the event, JTB introduced Trove Tourism Development Advisors as its official representative in North America, tasked with leading partner relations, marketing initiatives, and itinerary development.

New York is the first stop on a five-city North American tour seeking to integrate Jordan into major travel itineraries. The roadshow moves to Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Los Angeles on Oct. 26, with follow-up efforts focused on converting commercial leads into executable tour programs.

//Petra// HA