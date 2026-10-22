Russian Nighttime Attack Damages Ukrainian Diaspora Museum In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City History Museum reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, windows were shattered, and the facade and roof were damaged. No one was injured.

“We are currently cleaning up the damage caused by the shelling, so the museum will be closed to visitors for the next few days,” the statement said.

Further updates on the museum's reopening will be provided.

The Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora is a branch of the Kyiv City History Museum. It was founded on May 29, 1999. The museum's exhibition presents the history and artistic heritage of Ukrainians around the world, beginning with the first settlers of the late 19th century and ending with representatives of the third wave of emigration-those who found themselves outside their homeland during World War II-and their descendants.

Zelensky: Russia used three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads in attack on

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 22, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones. The consequences of the enemy strikes have been documented in six districts of the city. There are reports of one fatality and 24 injured.

Among the facilities damaged by the attack is the Retail Park Pochaina shopping and entertainment center.