French Caesar Self-Propelled Howitzer Fires Up To 130 Shells In A Day Artilleryman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Ruslan, call sign“Chaika,” a senior sergeant in the artillery battery of the 148th Separate Zhytomyr Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

“We were so impressed with this gun that the crews would divide the targets among themselves and compete over who could destroy more, and then discuss it afterward. During daylight hours, we could fire 120–130 'boars' (shells – ed.). It all depended on the targets. We would mostly engage in intensive firing when our infantry was assaulting somewhere and we were supporting them. You see, the war used to be somewhat different, but now, because of the threat from FPV drones, we have to operate more cautiously. Still, thank God, we are doing our job, and if people follow our brigade, they understand that we are doing very well,” Chaika said.

The serviceman has experience operating the Soviet-designed 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and several towed guns. On the French Caesar self-propelled howitzer, he served as a loader and gunner before eventually becoming a commander.

“The Soviet-designed gun did the job well, but it is somewhat outdated for modern warfare, when you need to fire quickly and move away. The Caesar self-propelled howitzer, on the other hand, is much better to work with. You are no longer sitting inside an enclosed turret but outside, where you have a better view and feel freer. This gun is much more accurate, effective and maneuverable, reloads quickly and can use a wider range of shells. We used it against enemy positions, equipment, guns and personnel. It has done a lot of good work since entering service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the artilleryman added.

As Chaika notes, destroying a target is a team effort. The success of a crew depends on everyone: the driver, loader, gunner and commander, who oversees all the processes.

The serviceman operated the French howitzer for more than a year. He then became the battery's senior sergeant and is now responsible for the personnel.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the French Caesar self-propelled artillery system is currently one of the best systems in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as it can use various types of ammunition, has a long range and can hit targets with maximum precision.

Main photo: Operational Command