Pakistan's Fuel Relief Program Surpasses 11.8 Million Registrations

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The Prime Minister's Fuel Relief Program is being implemented across Pakistan through digital technology to provide financial relief to lower-income motorists amid rising fuel prices. According to the latest available data as of October 14, 2026, a total of 11.83 million vehicle owners have registered under the program.

The initiative is being administered through the digital infrastructure of Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, with the aim of ensuring transparency and facilitating the delivery of relief to eligible beneficiaries, Down reported.

Under the program, motorcycle and three-wheeler owners are eligible for relief of PKR 500 per token, based on 11.41 million registrations. Each token remains valid for seven days. Owners of small cars with engine capacities of up to 800cc are eligible for PKR 1,000 in relief per token, with a validity period of 10 days. Registrations in this category have reached 412,000.

The program has also recorded significant utilization of the relief tokens generated. Of the 27.64 million tokens issued so far, 25.20 million, representing 91.18 percent, have been redeemed by the public at fuel stations.

In terms of financial disbursements, PKR 12.34 billion had been paid to fuel stations as of October 12 against 213,996 claims submitted. These payments form part of the financial arrangements supporting the implementation of the relief initiative.

To facilitate public access and address concerns, two dedicated helplines have been established. Helpline 9771 serves the public, while helpline 9772 is designated for fuel stations. The reported complaint resolution rates stand at 96.2 percent and 98.4 percent, respectively.

The program's digital framework is intended to streamline the distribution of financial assistance, improve transparency and facilitate the redemption of relief tokens. With millions of registrations and a high reported token redemption rate, the initiative represents a major digital approach to delivering fuel-related financial assistance to motorists across Pakistan.

Image: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters