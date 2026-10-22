Russia, Ukraine Exchange Bodies Of Fallen Servicemen In Belarus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new exchange of the bodies of fallen servicemen between Russia and Ukraine took place today in the border area of Belarus, the BelTA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the exchange was carried out at the Novaya Huta checkpoint.

It was noted that more than 70 humanitarian and exchange missions have already been conducted on Belarusian territory.

The previous exchange of servicemen's bodies took place on September 17. At that time, Moscow returned 23 bodies, while Kyiv returned 252. The procedure was carried out at the Novaya Huta checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The exchange was also confirmed by Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which specified that the International Committee of the Red Cross had facilitated the return of the fallen servicemen's bodies.