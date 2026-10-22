Assistant Professor of Psychology, Trinity College Dublin

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Dr Alina Cosma is specializing in adolescent health and well-being and currently serves as an Assistant Professor in Global Health at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. She has extensive experience in designing and managing cross-sectional, cross-national school health surveys that focus on child and adolescent health. Her research spans a variety of topics, including time trends and predictors of change in adolescent health and mental health (from both within-country and cross-country perspectives), as well as the social and structural determinants of adolescent well-being. Additionally, she investigates the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, such as sexual minorities and adolescents with immigrant backgrounds, and explores the impact of climate change on young people's mental health. Dr Cosma is actively involved in the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) network, where she leads the Mental Health and Well-being Focus Group. She has also co-authored several WHO reports on adolescent health and well-being.

–present Assistant Professor of Psychology, Trinity College Dublin

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