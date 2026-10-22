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Osarugue Otebele

Osarugue Otebele


Date: 2026-10-22 11:38:29

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Cinema Studies Institute, University of Toronto
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My academic research and teaching sits at the intersection of film history, media theory, and Black art aesthetics, with a particular focus on global African cinema and media cultures.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Cinema Studies Institute, University of Toronto

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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