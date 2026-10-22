Marci Lee Nilsen

Professor of Otolaryngology, University of Pittsburgh

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Dr. Marci Nilsen is a Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and holds a secondary appointment in the School of Nursing. She serves as Co-Leader of the Cancer Risk, Outcomes and Prevention Program at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and directs the multidisciplinary UPMC Head & Neck Cancer Survivorship Clinic, one of the nation's most comprehensive clinical programs dedicated to multidisciplinary survivorship care. She is also a certified hospice and palliative care nurse, a foundation that informs her focus on symptom management, quality of life, and serious-illness communication across the cancer continuum.

Her research focuses on identifying the biological, clinical, and contextual mechanisms that drive inter-patient variability in treatment-related effects and on advancing methods to assess and improve late and long-term outcomes in head and neck cancer survivors. She leads a robust NIH-funded research program that integrates symptom science, survivorship outcomes, patient-reported measures, and translational approaches to understand radiation-induced fibrosis, pain, dysphagia, functional impairment, and social and structural drivers of health. She is Principal Investigator for multiple studies, including an NCI MERIT Award examining radiation-induced fibrosis and co-occurring adverse effects, a Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation fellowship aimed at improving symptom management in under-resourced settings, and a federally funded microRNA biodosimeter project (site PI). She is also Co-I on multiple R01s spanning cancer pain, immunotherapy response, and biologic effects of social determinants of health.

Dr. Nilsen's clinical and research leadership is grounded in nearly a decade of directing and expanding a survivorship clinic serving thousands of patients across UPMC sites. Her work has helped shape national models for multidisciplinary survivorship care, building an interprofessional program that supports patients from pre-radiation baseline assessment through long-term follow-up and integrates rehabilitation and precision symptom management across every stage. She has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and contributes to several head and neck cancer textbooks, including Bailey's Head and Neck Surgery.

–present Professor, University of Pittsburgh

2013 University of Pittsburgh, PhD, RN

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