Power Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Power Corp.: Says its Power Sustainable Lios Inc., the specialist food-focused private equity platform, today announced the acquisition of Fine Choice Foods Ltd., a leading North American manufacturer of refrigerated Asian appetizers and owner of the SUMM!® brand. Power Corp. shares T are trading up $0.30 at $91.81.
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