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Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


Date: 2026-10-22 11:35:44

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:48 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides an update on its ongoing diamond drilling program at the D Zone silver-lead-zinc target, located within its flagship Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia. GoldHaven intersects multiple polymetallic sulphide zones at magno, including up to 13 metres in D Zone drilling. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.15.

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Baystreet.ca

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