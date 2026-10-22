Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:48 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides an update on its ongoing diamond drilling program at the D Zone silver-lead-zinc target, located within its flagship Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia. GoldHaven intersects multiple polymetallic sulphide zones at magno, including up to 13 metres in D Zone drilling. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.15.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment