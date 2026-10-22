Suncor, Surge, Arrow At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ACT Energy Technologies Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.48. ACT Energy business records about $550 million in revenue from directional drilling services, with roughly $220 million from Canada and $331 million from the United States.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 78 cents. Arrow has pushed production to a record high of more than 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), following successful drilling at its Icaco field in Colombia.
Baytex Energy Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.34. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
CCL Industries Inc Class B (TSE: CCL.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $99.45. CCL will be releasing its 2026 Third-Quarter Earnings Results on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Wednesday, November 11.
Flow Capital Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.09. Flow gains 3.09% as Higher Loan Income, Early Repayment Fees and a Return to Profit Lift Sentiment.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $16.14. Gran Tierra announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced sale of Gran Tierra's Colombian and Ecuadorian businesses to Maurel & Prom for total consideration of approximately US$1.33 billion, including the assumption of debt and subject to adjustment.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.76. This week, Knight announced today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, for mogamulizumab (sold as POTELIGEO® in the United States and Europe) across certain Latin American countries.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $39.30. IPCO announced two weeks ago that IPC repurchased a total of 107,393 IPC common shares during the period of October 5 to 9, under IPC's previously announced normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $199.64. Kinaxis has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30. The call will be hosted on Thursday, November 5.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) Hit a 52-Week High of $70.18. Loblaw announced today that it will release its 2026 third quarter results on November 19.
Logan Energy Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.30, announced today that it will release its 2026 third-quarter results on November 19.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.39. Manulife will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 4.
Mullen Group Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $31.29. Mullen Group reported a third-quarter profit of $51.5 million, up from $33.2 million a year ago, as its revenue rose 16 per cent.
Surge Energy Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.70. Surge confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 16, in respect of October 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $108.11. Suncor will release its third quarter financial results on November 3.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 78 cents. Arrow has pushed production to a record high of more than 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), following successful drilling at its Icaco field in Colombia.
Baytex Energy Corp (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.34. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
CCL Industries Inc Class B (TSE: CCL.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $99.45. CCL will be releasing its 2026 Third-Quarter Earnings Results on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Wednesday, November 11.
Flow Capital Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.09. Flow gains 3.09% as Higher Loan Income, Early Repayment Fees and a Return to Profit Lift Sentiment.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $16.14. Gran Tierra announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced sale of Gran Tierra's Colombian and Ecuadorian businesses to Maurel & Prom for total consideration of approximately US$1.33 billion, including the assumption of debt and subject to adjustment.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.76. This week, Knight announced today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, for mogamulizumab (sold as POTELIGEO® in the United States and Europe) across certain Latin American countries.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $39.30. IPCO announced two weeks ago that IPC repurchased a total of 107,393 IPC common shares during the period of October 5 to 9, under IPC's previously announced normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $199.64. Kinaxis has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30. The call will be hosted on Thursday, November 5.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) Hit a 52-Week High of $70.18. Loblaw announced today that it will release its 2026 third quarter results on November 19.
Logan Energy Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.30, announced today that it will release its 2026 third-quarter results on November 19.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.39. Manulife will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 4.
Mullen Group Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $31.29. Mullen Group reported a third-quarter profit of $51.5 million, up from $33.2 million a year ago, as its revenue rose 16 per cent.
Surge Energy Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.70. Surge confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 16, in respect of October 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $108.11. Suncor will release its third quarter financial results on November 3.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment