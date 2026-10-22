Al Dahra Expands Commercial Footprint And Industry Presence At Saudi Agriculture 2026

Al Dahra Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a global agribusiness focused on sustainable food and feed production has confirmed its commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and supporting the continued development of one of the region's most dynamic markets. Participating in Saudi Agriculture 2026 held in Riyadh, Al Dahra has leveraged the Kingdom's leading agricultural platform to engage customers and partners, showcase its capabilities and contribute to discussions on the future of agriculture.

Saudi Arabia represents a key market for Al Dahra, with the company supplying livestock and dairy producers through its diversified sourcing network and portfolio of forage and feed products. With Saudi Arabia consuming an estimated 5 million metric tonnes of forage annually, Al Dahra today supports the market with approximately 17% share of the Kingdom's forage imports, positioning the company among the sector's leading suppliers. Supported by a local presence that includes a Riyadh office, warehousing capabilities and commercial coverage across the Kingdom, Al Dahra continues to work closely with customers across the livestock, dairy and feed sectors. Its offerings include premium European-origin solutions such as Alfapellet, which continue to see strong demand among livestock producers seeking consistent quality, traceability and performance.

A key outcome of Al Dahra's participation was the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding with Saudi companies Dar Al Alaf and Al Mutawa, established players serving livestock and agricultural businesses across the Kingdom. The agreements are expected to support greater market access across key regions of the Kingdom, strengthening the availability of forage and feed products for livestock producers through established regional distribution channels. The agreements were concluded as part of Al Dahra's regional commercial expansion strategy under the leadership of Wissam Abbas, Managing Director of Al Dahra GCC.

Beyond commercial engagement, Saudi Agriculture 2026 provided an important platform for Al Dahra to contribute to conversations shaping the future of agriculture in the Kingdom and beyond. As governments and industry leaders navigate increasing pressures from climate change, resource scarcity, shifting trade dynamics and evolving food security requirements, the company played an active role in discussions focused on the practical solutions needed to support sustainable agricultural growth.

Drawing on its global footprint, integrated supply chains and extensive experience across farming and international agricultural trade, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Al Dahra, delivered a keynote address titled“Beyond Food Security: Building the World's Most Resilient Agricultural Value Chains”.“Agricultural resilience today depends on much more than production alone. It requires integrated value chains that can adapt to changing climate conditions, shifting trade patterns and evolving market demand. Building that resilience demands stronger collaboration across the public and private sectors, greater investment in technology and infrastructure, and a long-term commitment to sustainability. As agricultural systems continue to evolve, organisations that can connect production, sourcing, logistics and market access will play an increasingly important role in supporting food security and economic growth,” Al Suwaidi said.

Al Dahra will conclude activity at Saudi Agriculture contributing to discussions on the future of livestock production, with Hosam Al Zahal, Forage Sales Director, joining industry leaders to examine next-generation livestock farming and production optimisation. The panel discussion highlights the growing importance of advanced nutrition, forage quality and technical expertise in supporting dairy and livestock producers as they seek to improve productivity, optimise feed utilisation and adapt to challenging climatic conditions.