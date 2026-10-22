Delhi's Festive-Season Cleanup: CM Rekha Gupta Pushes For Cleaner Markets, Roads And Residential Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to launch night-time cleaning drives in major markets and residential colonies, amid complaints about garbage accumulation and delays in waste collection across parts of the capital.

The order aims to improve cleanliness across Delhi, when markets and public spaces typically see increased footfall during the festive rush. The chief minister has warned that negligence in sanitation will not be tolerated and instructed civic officials to ensure that improvements are visible on the ground.

According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta issued the directions after chairing a meeting attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor Parvesh Vahi, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and MCD officials.

Why did Rekha Gupta order night-time cleaning in Delhi?

The decision follows complaints about heaps of garbage in public spaces and delays in waste collection in some parts of Delhi. Gupta expressed dissatisfaction with the visible results of existing cleanliness efforts, particularly in major markets and shopping areas.

The chief minister directed the departments and agencies concerned to address these shortcomings immediately, remove garbage dumps and ensure regular cleaning.

By directing the MCD to clean these areas at night, the government aims to ensure that streets and public spaces remain cleaner during the day, when public movement is higher.

What is the purpose of the night-time cleaning drive?

The proposed drive has several objectives:

- Improve cleanliness: Ensure that major markets, shopping areas and residential colonies are clean during the festive period.

- Address garbage accumulation: Remove heaps of waste and prevent delays in garbage collection from worsening sanitation conditions.

- Reduce disruption during daytime hours: Carry out cleaning in busy markets and residential areas at night to help maintain cleaner public spaces during the day.

- Improve sanitation across Delhi: Extend cleaning efforts beyond prominent markets to roads, intersections, flyovers, residential areas and other public places.

- Ensure visible results: Make civic officials accountable for improvements on the ground rather than relying solely on meetings and reports.

Gupta has directed the mayor and municipal commissioner to accelerate cleanliness work and deploy the necessary manpower. The CMO statement said additional hiring could be undertaken, if required, to support night-time cleaning operations.

What instructions has the Delhi government given to the MCD?

The chief minister has instructed senior officials to personally inspect sanitation arrangements in their respective areas and promptly address any shortcomings.

She also emphasised coordination among the agencies concerned to ensure that complaints are resolved quickly.

"Officers will have to go into the field and ensure that the instructions given are being followed," Gupta said, according to the CMO statement. She added that deficiencies should be addressed immediately in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also called on the Corporation to use new technology to improve sanitation and eliminate garbage heaps. He warned that action would be taken against officials found negligent in the campaign.

The government has made clear that the priority is not merely to issue directions but to ensure that residents and visitors can see tangible improvements in cleanliness across Delhi before the festive period.

However, the CMO statement does not specify a start date, a detailed implementation schedule or a list of markets and residential colonies that will be covered first.

(With PTI inputs)