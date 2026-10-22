Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Tibet In China, Epicentre Near Nagqu

The epicenter was in northern Tibet's Nagqu at a depth of 10 km. The area has an average elevation of around 4,864 metres. The epicentre was about 400 km from the Tibetan capital, Lhasa.

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