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Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Tibet In China, Epicentre Near Nagqu

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes Tibet In China, Epicentre Near Nagqu


Date: 2026-10-22 11:32:51

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Tibet region of China at around 10.33 pm local time on Thursday, Reuters reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was in northern Tibet's Nagqu at a depth of 10 km. The area has an average elevation of around 4,864 metres. The epicentre was about 400 km from the Tibetan capital, Lhasa.

More details awaited

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Live Mint

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