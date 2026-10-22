Cryptoquant CEO Says Rising Bitcoin Hashrate Signals Institutional Demand

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's network hashrate has climbed meaningfully from recent lows, reviving attention on what the metric can signal about mining confidence. CryptoQuant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju said the rebound points to“indirect bullish” backing from institutional participants that support public Bitcoin miners.

Ju linked the recent hashrate improvement to stronger network security and more robust“fundamentals as a store of value.” He also argued that public mining companies are frequently funded or supported by traditional finance (TradFi) institutions, making the hashrate trend an indirect reflection of institutional involvement. Bitcoin hashrate measures the computational power dedicated to the blockchain, expressed as the number of hash calculations performed per second.

According to CryptoQuant data cited by Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin hashrate has recovered about 45% from July's lows to around 1,050 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday. Ju frames higher hashrate as a security-positive signal that can translate into confidence among investors supporting public miners. The network remains below its October 2025 peak hashrate of 1,305 EH/s, which coincided with a notably higher Bitcoin price. NIP Group said it plans to expand using a third tranche of on-rack mining hardware, targeting an increase in its total hashrate from multiple tranches.

Key takeawaysHashrate rebounds, but peak remains out of reach

Ki Young Ju pointed to CryptoQuant chart data showing Bitcoin's hashrate rising from roughly 726 EH/s in July to about 1,050 EH/s on Wednesday. In his view, that improvement is more than a technical indicator: it suggests miners are committing additional computational resources, which typically correlates with stronger security and sustained network strength.

That does not mean the network has fully returned to its prior dominance. Ju noted that global hashrate still sits below the record level of 1,305 EH/s reached in October 2025. At the time of that peak, Bitcoin was trading above $111,000, while the coin was last quoted around $81,843 when U.S. equities opened on Thursday, according to the figures included in the original reporting.

For market watchers, the gap between today's hashrate level and the October 2025 high matters because it highlights that mining participation has improved but has not reached the earlier intensity seen during that earlier price regime. Hashrate is influenced by capital availability, equipment deployment timing, energy economics, and market conditions, so investors typically treat it as a lagging indicator rather than an immediate price catalyst.

Why institutional backing enters the discussion

In Ju's framing, the hashrate trend carries an added layer: public Bitcoin miners are often financed through channels tied to traditional finance. As a result, rising hashrate can be interpreted as miners maintaining expansion plans and operational resilience even as market conditions fluctuate.

Importantly, this argument is about process and financing exposure-not that hashrate guarantees specific future price moves. Rather, it suggests that entities with more institutional access may be more willing to sustain or scale mining activity when they believe the long-term outlook remains defensible.

Still, investors should be mindful of the distinction between correlation and causation. Hashrate increases generally reflect hardware being switched on and operationalized, which can occur regardless of short-term sentiment. The key question for traders and long-term allocators alike is whether increased deployment translates into a lasting shift in mining intensity or simply reflects a temporary catch-up from earlier capacity pullbacks.

NIP Group adds more deployed mining capacity

Alongside broader network metrics, the expansion plans of individual public miners also feed into hashrate expectations. NIP Group, listed on Nasdaq, disclosed a third tranche on-rack asset purchase agreement aimed at adding additional already-deployed mining hardware.

In an announcement issued Tuesday, the company said it plans to acquire approximately 4.47 EH/s of deployed Bitcoin mining equipment through this third tranche. Once the deal is completed, the company indicated the machines are expected to boost its Bitcoin production immediately.

NIP Group also provided a combined target across its three tranches: total hashrate expected to reach 13.85 EH/s after the completion of all related acquisitions. For readers tracking hashrate changes closely, this kind of disclosed deployment schedule can help contextualize why network-level hashrate may continue to rise even when Bitcoin price volatility persists.

In the same reporting, NIP Group was described as the 16th-largest public Bitcoin miner by operating hashrate, with 3.11 EH/s at the time referenced. The top spot was attributed to Bitdeer with 79.9 EH/s, according to data from Ziven.

However, hardware expansion does not necessarily align with equity market performance in the short term. NIP Group's stock reportedly fell 6.8% on Wednesday to close at $6.10, extending an 86% decline over the prior year, based on the figures cited from Yahoo Finance.

Miner stocks slide even as hashrate improves

The divergence between network hashrate strength and miner equity performance was visible across the sector. Other large Bitcoin mining companies reportedly also posted declines as U.S. markets experienced a sharp selloff on Wednesday-the worst selloff since July, according to the coverage referenced in the source.

Among the miners cited, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, Cipher Mining, and IREN each reportedly lost about 12% from their share prices. The original reporting attributed some pressure to higher-than-expected inflation figures, which weighed on miners and also on AI infrastructure companies.

This pattern underscores a practical reality for investors: operational improvements at the protocol level (like hashrate growth) do not automatically translate into immediate equity gains. Public miners can face margin pressure from energy costs, financing conditions, and market risk appetite-even as they continue to deploy additional computing resources.

For those following both network and equities, the better approach may be to treat hashrate trends as an indicator of mining commitment while using equity performance to gauge near-term financial stress and investor sentiment around the mining business model.

Looking ahead, the next signal investors will likely watch is whether hashrate continues climbing toward prior peaks and whether large miners' announced hardware tranches translate into sustained operational capacity-especially if equities volatility and macro data keep pressuring miner valuations.

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