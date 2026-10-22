ITFC And SCOPI Conclude Five-Year Coffee MUG Programme After Reaching 5,000 Indonesian Coffee Farmers

Karo, Indonesia - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia (SCOPI) have concluded the five-year Coffee Master Trainer Upgrade (Coffee MUG) programme at a closing ceremony in Karo, North Sumatra. Since October 2021, the programme has trained 5,156 coffee farmers across four Indonesian provinces in Good Agricultural Practices, working through a network of local Master Trainers.

The ceremony brought together local government representatives, programme partners, Master Trainers and coffee farmers. It saw the launch of the Master Trainer Guidelines, awards recognising Master Trainers' contributions and a showcase of their coffee businesses. Participants also visited demonstration plots in Lepar Samura Village to see coffee planting, farm rejuvenation and post-harvest processing in practice.

Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, said:“Over the past five years, Coffee MUG has reached more than 5,000 farmers across four provinces, building a network of Master Trainers who will continue sharing their knowledge with Indonesia's coffee-growing communities. The programme may have concluded, but its impact will continue through the farmers and trainers who take this work forward. I thank SCOPI, our local government partners and, above all, the Master Trainers and farmers for their dedication. ITFC remains committed to working with our partners to develop Indonesia's coffee sector.”

Irvan Helmi, Chairman of the SCOPI Executive Board, said:“The Coffee MUG programme milestone demonstrates a 13.7% increase in productivity, highlighting its significant potential to improve overall community welfare. By sustaining and potentially scaling up this programme, we can expect to generate a broader positive multiplier effect across the community. With guidance from Master Trainers, these initial achievements can be built upon to stimulate trade growth, improve farmers' livelihoods, and expand the reach of Indonesian coffee in global export markets.”

Haili Yoga, Regent of Central Aceh, said:“Agriculture is one of the key priorities of regional development. Therefore, support from relevant institutions and business stakeholders is essential to ensure that the potential of coffee plantations can generate greater economic benefits for local communities. We hope that collaboration among the local government, ITFC, SCOPI, farmers, and the private sector will continue through concrete programs implemented on the ground.”

Johan Ginting, The Head of the Estate Crops Division, at the Karo Regency Agriculture Office, representing the Karo Regency regional government said:“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to ITFC and SCOPI for their support of the agricultural sector in Karo Regency. The involvement of Master Trainers is essential in providing guidance and educating coffee farmers, thereby creating greater opportunities for coffee development and quality improvement through the implementation of sustainable cultivation and post-harvest practices in accordance with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).”

Coffee MUG worked through local Master Trainers who train and mentor smallholder farmers. The programme reached 234 farmer groups in 157 villages across Central Aceh (Aceh), Karo (North Sumatra), Kerinci (Jambi) and North Toraja (South Sulawesi), and women made up 37% of the farmers trained.

The programme invested in local Master Trainers who can share their knowledge with entire farming communities. The programme identified 16 nationally certified Master Trainers, alongside 11 candidates which established a strong local base of expertise that can continue providing training and guidance to farmers beyond the programme's conclusion.

To sustain these efforts, Coffee MUG developed a coffee agroforestry curriculum, e-learning resources and a digital Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting system to track training activities and agricultural practices. Together, these interventions have helped establish the technical resources and enterprise capabilities needed for Master Trainers to continue working with farming communities.