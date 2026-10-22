National Advertising Division Recommends Oral Essentials Discontinue“30 Minutes To Whiter Teeth” Claim For Lumineux Whitening Strips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a reopened inquiry, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Oral Essentials, Inc. (OEI) discontinue its“30 minutes to whiter teeth” claim for Lumineux Whitening Strips.

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a reopened inquiry, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Oral Essentials, Inc. (OEI) discontinue its“30 minutes to whiter teeth” claim for Lumineux Whitening Strips.

In the underlying challenge brought by the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (Case #7235 ), the National Advertising Division (NAD) determined that OEI provided a reasonable basis for its on-pack claim that Lumineux Whitening Strips“whitens without the sensitivity,” but recommended that OEI discontinue the claim“30 minutes to whiter teeth” or modify it to avoid conveying the message that consumers will experience whiter teeth after using the Lumineux product once for 30 minutes.

OEI discontinued the“30 minutes to whiter teeth” claim. In December 2025, OEI petitioned to reopen the proceeding and provided three new studies to support its claim. NAD determined that two of the studies were fatally flawed because they did not include a negative control, making it impossible for NAD to determine whether the whitening could be attributed to the Lumineux product or another variable.

Although the third study was randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled, NAD determined that data discrepancies called its reliability into question. NAD found that the study included tooth color measurements that should have been impossible and unusually high standard deviations. NAD therefore concluded that the PWS Study was also fatally flawed.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Oral Essentials continue to discontinue the claim“30 minutes to whiter teeth.”

In its advertiser statement, Oral Essentials stated that its advertising“will comply with NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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