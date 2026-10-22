American Piping & Boiler Co. Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

American Piping & Boiler Co. data breach - at a glance



Company: American Piping & Boiler Co. is a locally owned Hawaii-based company specializing in general contracting and mechanical construction services.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to the New Hampshire Attorney General on or about October 16, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: American Piping and Boiler Co experienced a cybersecurity incident on or around February 15, 2026, when an unauthorized third party accessed its computer network and potentially exposed client files containing personal information.

When: The breach reportedly occurred on or about February 15, 2026.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use American Piping & Boiler Co. services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

American Piping & Boiler Co discovered unauthorized access to its computer network around February 15, 2026. The company secured its systems and launched an investigation, which found that client files containing personal information may have been compromised.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license or state ID numbers,

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on American Piping & Boiler Co. and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the American Piping & Boiler Co. incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.