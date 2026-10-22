Why Commercial Parking Lots Fail In GTA Winters, And What Property Managers Can Check First

Parking Lot

Commercial Interlocking

Markham contractor Alex Wang, founder of Inno Interlocking, shares a six-point walkthrough for property owners ahead of freeze-thaw season.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most parking lot problems in the GTA don't start in January. They start months earlier, with water that has nowhere to go.That's the message from Inno Interlocking, a Markham-based commercial interlocking company, as property managers and owners prepare for another freeze-thaw season. Water seeps into small gaps and low spots, freezes, expands, and thaws again. In southern Ontario, this cycle can repeat many times each winter. Add road salt and snowplow blades, and a parking lot with a weak base or poor drainage can deteriorate quickly."A parking lot gets judged in winter, not on the day it's finished," said Alex Wang, founder of Inno Interlocking. "Most of what goes wrong was decided under the surface, or by where the water goes. The good news is that a lot of early warning signs are visible if you know where to look."Inno Interlocking recommends that property managers walk their sites this month and check six things before winter arrives.1. Standing water. Inspect the parking lot after rainfall, not just on a dry day. Puddles that remain for hours may indicate a grading or drainage problem. In winter, that same standing water can freeze and create icy surfaces.2. Low spots and sinking, especially near catch basins. Settlement around drainage structures can signal an underlying problem. If one area sits lower than the surrounding surface, the base underneath may have shifted or washed out.3. Rutting in entrances and turning areas. Vehicles brake, turn, and place repeated loads on the same areas every day. Grooves or dips where trucks enter, exit, or turn suggest that the pavement or base may be struggling to handle traffic loads.4. Loose or shifting pavers, or open joints. On an interlocking surface, pavers that wiggle, tilt, or have wide gaps can allow water to penetrate the surface. Addressing these issues early may help prevent more extensive repairs later.5. Clear drainage points. Grates, catch basins, and trench drains blocked by leaves or debris can prevent water from draining properly, allowing it to collect on the surface. Clearing visible debris is a simple maintenance step that can easily be overlooked.6. Icing at entrances and walkways. Pay attention to where ice forms every winter. If the same areas repeatedly become icy, water accumulation or drainage problems may be contributing to the issue. Identifying the source can help property managers determine what corrective action is needed.A walk-around only goes so far. Settlement, repeated ponding, and rutting can have underlying causes that need to be identified before deciding between a spot repair, a partial rebuild, or full replacement. Inno Interlocking assesses the existing surface, grading, drainage, and base conditions before recommending a course of action.The company has completed several commercial projects across the GTA, including a 7,000 sq. ft. parking area with accessible parking spaces at BAPS Temple in Etobicoke in 2022, followed by a 15,000 sq. ft. courtyard at the same property in 2023. More recently, Inno Interlocking completed a separate 14,000 sq. ft. plaza project in Etobicoke, further demonstrating its experience with large-scale commercial outdoor spaces.Property managers looking for a second opinion on a parking lot that is sinking, holding water, or experiencing shifting pavers can request a commercial site assessment.About Inno InterlockingInno Interlocking is the brand name of Canada Inno Inc., based at 30 Clarion Crescent, Markham, Ontario. The company designs and installs commercial interlocking for parking lots, walkways, entrances, plazas, and courtyards across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).Inno Interlocking is a Techo-Pro Certified installer through Techo-Bloc, a BBB Accredited Business, and a member of Landscape Ontario. Its commercial projects are covered by WSIB, carry $5 million in liability insurance, and include a two-year material and labour warranty. Founder Alex Wang remains involved from the initial site visit through the final walkthrough.Media ContactAlex WangInno InterlockingPhone: (647) 863-9990Email:...Website:Markham, Ontario

Alex Wang

Inno Interlocking

+1 647-863-9990

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Why Commercial Parking Lots Fail in GTA Winters, and What Property Managers Can Check First News Provided By WOWMEDIA247 October 22, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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