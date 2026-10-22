American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Employer Summit Examines the Future of Health and Wellness Careers

Industry leaders highlight AI, essential human skills, and emerging workforce trends shaping the future of health and wellness education.

- Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO at ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) brought together employers and industry leaders on Thursday, October 15, for its fourth annual Employer Summit, uniting professionals across healthcare, nutrition, botanical products, technology, career development, and wellness to discuss emerging workforce trends and the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing industry.The virtual summit focused on strengthening the connection between education and workforce needs, giving ACHS direct insight into employer priorities, evolving career opportunities, and the challenges organizations face as technology and consumer expectations continue to change.“One of the most valuable aspects of our Employer Summit is the opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders about what they're seeing, the challenges they're facing, and where new opportunities are emerging,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard, Chief Operating Officer at ACHS.“These conversations help us stay connected to the evolving needs of the workforce and ensure we're developing relevant educational programs that prepare our students for what's next.”A central theme emerged throughout the discussion: as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the workplace, employers continue to place significant value on distinctly human skills, including communication, critical thinking, sound judgment, and relationship-building.AI, Human Skills, and Workforce Readiness Take Center StageACHS's 2026 employer survey and summit discussion highlighted key industry trends, workforce challenges, and emerging opportunities:-Emerging trends: AI adoption, economic uncertainty, evolving technology, and changing consumer expectations.-Workforce challenges: Recruiting qualified talent, closing skills gaps, and preparing employees to use AI effectively.-Essential skills: Communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration.-Responsible AI use: Improving efficiency while maintaining authentic communication, human connection, and accountability.-Growth opportunities: Personalized and preventative wellness, whole-person care, flexible career models, sustainability, quality, and regulatory knowledge.Employer Feedback Helps Shape ACHS ProgramsThe summit builds on ACHS's ongoing commitment to incorporating employer perspectives into curriculum development and career preparation. Feedback from previous Employer Summits has helped inform new educational offerings, including graduate certificates in Integrative Longevity and Healthy Aging, Women's Hormonal Health, and Botanical Regulatory Affairs, along with new Departments of Botanical Therapeutics and Integrative Mental Health and Well-Being.These offerings reflect emerging areas of interest across the health and wellness workforce and the need for professionals with relevant, evidence-informed knowledge and practical skills.“Employer collaboration is essential to preparing graduates for today's evolving workforce,” said Tiff Darwich, Director of Partnerships at ACHS, who facilitated the summit's discussion.“What stood out across our diverse industry leaders was the shared recognition that, as AI continues to evolve, the human element remains irreplaceable. Strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, and the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively are essential, whether working remotely or in person. These conversations help us identify common workforce needs and strengthen the connection between education and meaningful career opportunities.”Diverse Industry Perspectives Inform the ConversationThe 2026 Employer Summit brought together a diverse group of industry leaders representing healthcare and telehealth services, nutrition and wellness, natural and botanical products, aromatherapy, clean beauty and personal care manufacturing, healthcare cost sharing, technology and business software, workforce development, education, and professional associations.Participating organizations included:-Berry Street-TimelyCare-Eclectic Herb-Dr. Z's Revitafresh-Knew Health-Alliance of International Aromatherapists (AIA)-AzureWell/ Azure Standard-Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics-Wellness Vault-Ology Essentials Labs-Career Team-Zoho Corporation-Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center-Life2Launch InstituteTheir diverse perspectives broadened the discussion to explore how workforce expectations, technology, professional development, and evolving models of care are shaping the health and wellness sector.ACHS will use insights from the 2026 Employer Summit, along with ongoing employer feedback, to inform academic planning, strengthen career preparation, and identify opportunities for continued industry collaboration. Findings from this year's summit will be published in an upcoming white paper.In the meantime, readers can explore findings from the previous year's summit in ACHS's published white paper, Integrative Health Outlook 2026: Insights & Opportunities Shaping the Future of Wellness Work, which highlights key insights and opportunities identified during the 2025 Employer Summit. Integrative Health Outlook 2026: Insights & Opportunities Shaping the Future of Wellness Work.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). ACHS offers online degree programs, certificates, microcredentials, and continuing education courses in areas including integrative health, nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and wellness coaching.As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified organization, ACHS is committed to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for opportunities in the evolving health and wellness workforce.For more information about ACHS partnerships, visit the ACHS partnership website.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

+1 971-703-5070

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ACHS Employer Summit Examines the Future of Health and Wellness Careers News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences October 22, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.