White Lotus Home Targets 25% Growth As New Jersey Manufacturer Expands Private-Label Business

Handcrafted with care at White Lotus Home's New Jersey facility, our natural and organic mattresses, pillows and bedding showcase over 45 years of American craftsmanship and commitment to quality.

Handcrafted in New Jersey since 1981, White Lotus Home transforms natural and organic materials into quality bedding products, combining traditional craftsmanship with American manufacturing expertise.

Marlon Pando, President and CEO of White Lotus Home, works alongside a team member at the company's New Brunswick, New Jersey manufacturing facility, highlighting the hands-on craftsmanship behind its American-made natural bedding and private-label produc

Founded in 1981, the organic bedding manufacturer helps entrepreneurs and established brands create American-made products without their own factories.

- Marlon PandoNEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- White Lotus Home, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of natural and organic mattresses, pillows and bedding, is expanding its private-label manufacturing operations as the company marks 45 years in business and targets approximately 25% revenue growth in 2026.Founded in 1981, White Lotus Home reports that annual revenue increased from approximately $1.1 million in 2022 to $2 million in 2025. The company attributes part of its growth to increasing demand from entrepreneurs, retailers and established brands seeking domestic manufacturing partners.Today, private-label and wholesale operations account for more than half of the company's business, according to management."Entrepreneurs shouldn't have to invest millions of dollars in manufacturing equipment and facilities to bring a product to market," said Marlon Pando, president and CEO of White Lotus Home. "We've spent decades developing our manufacturing capabilities. Our goal is to make those resources available to businesses that want to build their own brands."Supporting the Next Generation of American BusinessesWhite Lotus Home provides private-label manufacturing, white-label production, wholesale distribution, drop-shipping and specialty manufacturing services from its New Brunswick facility.These programs allow businesses to develop and sell natural and organic bedding products without establishing independent manufacturing operations.According to company management, two emerging businesses that rely exclusively on White Lotus Home for private-label manufacturing are pursuing growth plans that could result in annualized sales exceeding $1 million each. These are management projections rather than confirmed sales results.The company has also provided products or manufacturing services to established businesses, including Tiffany & Co.Pando envisions expanding the company's manufacturing partnerships to support a broader network of independent brands."If we can help two entrepreneurs build toward million-dollar businesses, why not 20 or even 100?" Pando said. "Every successful partnership has the potential to create additional opportunities for American workers, suppliers and small businesses."Expanding American Manufacturing CapabilitiesAs businesses evaluate domestic sourcing and supply-chain alternatives, White Lotus Home is positioning its established manufacturing operation to serve a wider range of commercial customers.The company is exploring up to $1 million in strategic investment to support additional manufacturing capacity, technology improvements, marketing and distribution.Unlike newly established manufacturing ventures, White Lotus Home operates an existing production facility with an established customer base, experienced manufacturing personnel and longstanding supplier relationships.The company's longer-term objective is to develop a manufacturing platform capable of supporting multiple independently owned brands in the natural and organic bedding industry.A Business Built on EntrepreneurshipBorn in Sullana, Peru, and raised in Brooklyn, Pando began his entrepreneurial career in the necktie industry before earning an MBA in international business and spending approximately a decade in corporate America.He became involved with White Lotus Home in 2006 and subsequently acquired the company, guiding its expansion into new products, sales channels and business-to-business manufacturing."I believe the American dream becomes even more meaningful when you help someone else achieve theirs," Pando said. "We want to help entrepreneurs grow businesses, support American manufacturing jobs and create products using natural materials."Opportunities for Manufacturing PartnershipsWhite Lotus Home continues to explore partnerships with entrepreneurs, retailers, designers and established businesses interested in American-made natural and organic products.Additional information is available through the company's business partnership program.Information about the company's strategic growth plans is available through its investor executive summary.About White Lotus HomeFounded in 1981, White Lotus Home manufactures natural and organic mattresses, pillows, bedding and specialty products in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The company serves individual consumers, retailers, entrepreneurs and private-label partners throughout the United States. Its products emphasize natural materials, American craftsmanship and domestic manufacturing.White Lotus Home - Sleeping by Example Since 1981.Website:

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White Lotus Home Targets 25% Growth as New Jersey Manufacturer Expands Private-Label Business News Provided By White Lotus Home October 22, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail



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