18Th Century Blue And White Korean Ovoid Crane And Tortoise Jar Soars To $344,400 In ACES Gallery's Fall Estates Auction

Important 18th century blue and white 'Crane and Tortoise' ovoid jar (Joseon Dynasty, Korea) 13 1⁄2 inches tall and diameter. Sold for $344,400, blasting through its $10,000 high estimate.

Large mixed media and collage on canvas by Kazuya Sakai (Japanese/Argentine, 1927-2001), titled New York II (1964), an abstract composition, 59 inches by 49 inches. Sold for $86,100

Mixed media collage with washi paper on canvas by the Northwest School artist Paul Horiuchi (Japanese/American, 1906-1999), titled Remnants of Order. Sold for $67,650

Tapestry made in collaboration between artist Alexander Calder (1898-1976) and Guatemalan company Bon Art, titled Floating Circles, 102 inches by 72 inches. Sold for $26,880

Oil on panel painting by James Bama (1926-2022), titled The Rookie Bronc Rider – Stampede Grounds, Cody Wyoming, signed 'Bama' and dated '74' lower right. Sold for $30,750

Also, a mixed media collage with washi paper on canvas by Paul Horiuchi brought $67,650; and a mixed media and collage on canvas by Kazuya Sakai reached $86,100

- Alex FonarowSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An important 18th century blue and white 'Crane and Tortoise' ovoid jar (Joseon Dynasty, Korea) blasted through its $10,000 high estimate to finish at $344,400 in ACES Gallery's Fall Estates Auction held October 18th. The jar was the top lot in a sale that contained 452 lots and totaled $940,000. All prices quoted are inclusive of the buyer's premium.“I had my suspicions about the jar when I found it sitting on the living room floor of an unassuming Bedford, New York home with a potted plant inside,” said Alex Fonarow, appraiser, auctioneer and owner of ACES Gallery.“Diligent research, several trips to the library, and a strong marketing plan drew the gaze of eager bidders and they all agreed it was the real McCoy.”The jar, 13 1⁄2 inches tall and the same in diameter, was decorated in underglaze blue. Divine tortoises and cranes were arranged in alternating circular medallions, each with a cloud or auspicious vapor. The iconography of the crane and tortoise identified the vessel as part of the 'Shipjangsaeng' tradition, representing Ten Symbols of Longevity in late Joseon Dynasty art.The jar was just one of many pleasant surprises in the sale. A mixed media collage with washi paper on canvas by the Northwest School artist Paul Horiuchi (Japanese/American, 1906-1999), titled Remnants of Order, nicely housed in a 66-1⁄2 inch by 79-inch frame, signed and dated '66' lower left, came into the sale with a $10,000 high estimate but realized $67,650.A large mixed media and collage on canvas by Kazuya Sakai (Japanese/Argentine, 1927-2001), titled New York II (1964), an abstract composition with gestural paint applications alongside collage elements, including newspaper clippings and typographic fragments, 59 inches by 49 inches, also had a high estimate of $10,000, but bidders pushed that to $86,100.“Both 60's-era abstractions – the Horiuchi and Sakai – performed very strongly,” Fonarow said, adding,“The Horiuchi came from a mid-century 'time capsule' home in Larchmont, New York, practically untouched since the piece was hung over the fireplace in the late 60's. The Sakai was consigned shortly after, from a private owner in Ardsley, New York who had originally purchased it from a gallery in Lenox Hill (New York City) in the early 1970's. It sat collecting dust in a storage unit, as it didn't fit in her new apartment when she moved there 15 years ago.”Following are additional highlights from the auction, packed with distinguished items carefully curated from nearly 50 prominent local estates. Categories included contemporary and fine art, Western art, decorative arts, Asian art, silver, watches and timepieces, jewelry, collectibles, and books. Bidding was virtual-only, via telephone, absentee, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Drouot.Western art was led by an oil on panel painting by James Bama (1926-2022), titled The Rookie Bronc Rider – Stampede Grounds, Cody Wyoming, signed 'Bama' and dated '74' lower right corner, the frame 27 1⁄4 inches by 33 1⁄4 inches. It went for $30,750, double the $15,000 high estimate. Bama was an American artist admired for his realistic Western renderings.A tapestry produced in a collaboration between artist Alexander Calder (1898-1976) and the Guatemalan company Bon Art, titled Floating Circles, 102 inches by 72 inches, dated and numbered (“58/100 CA 74”), hit $26,880, more than doubling the $12,000 high estimate. Bon Art began in the early 1970's to benefit relief efforts following an earthquake in Nicaragua.A bronze statue by Yevgeny (Eugene) Alexandrovich Lanceray (Russian, 1848-1886), titled Zaporozhian Cossack After Battle (1874), signed in Cyrillic on the base and bearing a Chopin Foundry, St. Petersburg mark, overall 18 inches tall, brought $20,480, double the $10,000 high estimate. The figural group depicted a warrior on horseback along with another horse.A 19th/20th century Korean School 'Chaekgeori' (books and things) four-panel screen, overall 321⁄4 inches by 641⁄2 inches, made from ink and color on paper mounted to panels, gaveled for $10,455, besting the $1,200 high estimate. The panels depicted traditional motifs including books, ceramics, peaches symbolizing longevity, and peonies representing wealth and honor.A photographic portrait of the last German Emperor -- Kaiser Wilhelm II -- in admiral's uniform, signed and dated 1905 at the lower center margin, easily bested the modest $500 high estimate with a $10,455 selling price. The work was presented in a 19-inch by 15-inch burled wood frame. A plaque at the painting's bottom center read, "Ocean-Wettfahrt / 1905.”A Tiffany Studios damascene favrile art glass lamp shade with fine green and iridescent design, signed 'L.C.T.' on the upper rim and on a Tiffany Studios bronze harp floor lamp base with tripod feet, illuminated the room for $8,960 against a high estimate of $4,000. The base carried the impressed mark of 'Tiffany Studios New York 423' to the underside of the foot.A late 19th/early 20th century Qing Dynasty style (or Republic Period) dark wood Hongmu (rosewood) settee featuring a triple-panel backrest containing a large central rectangular Dali marble inset fetched $8,610, considerably more than the modest $1,000 high estimate. The settee was purchased by a Hong Kong businessman for his primary office between 1900-1920.A diamond eternity band with an octagonal profile, carrying a 6.25 total carat weight, rose to $5,888, blowing by the $900 high estimate. The size 71⁄2 piece was designed as a tapering infinity band of channel-set baguettes ranging in size from 2.5 to 5.5 mm set in yellow gold.A Chelsea Works figural soft-paste porcelain scent bottle, depicting a lady with two children and a baby lamb with floral collar, coasted to $1,890 against a high estimate of just $400. The bottle featured a gilt-metal mounted flower finial, plus a concave base decorated with flowers.ACES Gallery was founded in 2020 by Alex Fonarow. The firm specializes in fine art, jewelry, antiques, Asian arts, and collectibles. ACES Gallery is a focused subsidiary of ACES Auction Group, a company that conducts more than 50 auctions each year on the website .ACES Gallery is always seeking quality merchandise for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call (475) 500-7118; or, send an email to.... To learn more about ACES Gallery, please visit .# # # #

Alex Fonarow

ACES Gallery

+1 475-500-7118

email us here

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18th century blue and white Korean ovoid Crane and Tortoise jar soars to $344,400 in ACES Gallery's Fall Estates Auction News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations October 22, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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