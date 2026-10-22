GTA Renovation Firm With 1,000+ Projects And 8 Houzz Awards Opens Second Showroom In Ontario

Kitchen Renovation

Bathroom Renovation

Kitchen Renovation

Smart Renovations Opens a New Showroom in Woodbridge, Vaughan, Expanding Licensed Design-Build Kitchen & Bathroom Services Across the Greater Toronto Area.

WOODBRIDGE, VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Renovations, one of the Greater Toronto Area's most recognized kitchen and bathroom renovation company, has opened a second design showroom at 8A-40 Innovation Drive, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Ontario. The new location extends the company's reach across west and central GTA, bringing its full suite of licensed design-build services - including free 3D design consultation, fixed-price quotes, and permit management - directly to homeowners in Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, and surrounding communities.The company's original showroom remains open at 5-10815 Bathurst Street, Richmond Hill, where Smart Renovations has served northern GTA homeowners since its founding in 2017.Smart Renovations was founded in 2017 by Tina Wu, a former cabinetry manufacturing industry professional who spent years watching homeowners get burned by contractors who missed deadlines, inflated costs mid-project, and left work unfinished. Tina built Smart Renovations around a different operating model: one team handling design and construction under one contract, with fixed-price quotes issued before demolition begins and a one-year labour warranty on every completed project."The number we quote is the number homeowners pay," said Tina. "No surprises after demo day, no change orders that weren't approved in writing, no contractor who stops returning calls once the deposit clears. That's what we built this company around, and it's what we're bringing to west GTA homeowners with this second location."In the nine years since its founding, Smart Renovations has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom renovation projects across the Greater Toronto Area. The company has earned eight consecutive Best of Houzz Awards - one of the renovation industry's most recognized measures of client satisfaction and design quality - and holds a 4.9-star rating across Google and Houzz combined. Smart Renovations is WSIB certified, carries $5 million in liability insurance, works with a licensed electrician on every project, and is verified on HomeStars and the Canadian Business Review Board (CBRB).The decision to open a second location in Woodbridge was driven by a consistent pattern in the company's project data. A significant and growing share of Smart Renovations' completed projects have come from homeowners in Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, and the western corridors of Toronto - communities that previously required homeowners to travel to the Richmond Hill showroom for in-person design consultations."We were already doing a lot of work in west GTA," said Tina. "Our clients there deserve the same local experience our Richmond Hill clients get - a team that knows the area, a showroom they can walk into, and project managers who aren't driving an hour each way to get to their job site."The Woodbridge showroom at 8A-40 Innovation Drive is fully operational, with dedicated design consultants, project management staff, and direct access to Smart Renovations' licensed trades network. Homeowners can book a free in-home consultation through either location.Both the Richmond Hill and Woodbridge showrooms offer Smart Renovations' complete service model:Kitchen Renovation - Full design-build kitchen renovations from $25,000 to $130,000, including layout design, custom cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, flooring, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and permit management. Free 3D design is included on every project before any commitment is required.Bathroom Renovation - Full design-build bathroom renovations from $15,000 to $100,000, including layout design, custom vanities, tile, waterproofing, plumbing, electrical, ventilation, and permit management.Kitchen and Bath Design - Standalone 3D design consultation and material selection services for homeowners who want professional design guidance before committing to a contractor.Every project includes a fixed-price quote issued after the design is approved, a written change order process requiring homeowner sign-off before any additional cost is incurred, and a one-year labour warranty on all completed work.Smart Renovations by the NumbersFounded: 2017Projects completed: 1,000+Houzz Awards: 8 consecutive Best of Houzz AwardsGoogle and Houzz rating: 4.9 out of 5Liability insurance: $5 millionWSIB: CertifiedElectrician: Licensed on every projectKitchen renovation range: $25,000 to $130,000Bathroom renovation range: $15,000 to $100,000Warranty: 1-year labour warranty on all projectsLocations: Richmond Hill (northern GTA) and Woodbridge (west and central GTA)Service area: Toronto, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Etobicoke, Oakville, Aurora, Newmarket, and surrounding GTA communitiesMedia ContactTina Wu Founder, Smart RenovationsPhone: 905-787-0880Email:...Website: smartreno4uRichmond Hill Showroom5-10815 Bathurst Street, Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 9Y2Phone: 905-787-0880 | 905-787-0818Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9:30 AM to 6:00 PMWoodbridge Showroom8A-40 Innovation Drive, Woodbridge, ON, L4H 0T2Phone: 905-205-1766 | 647-996-8287Email:...Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9:30 AM to 6:00 PMSmart Renovations offers free in-home consultations and free 3D design at both GTA locations. To book a consultation, visit our website or call the nearest showroom.

Tina Wu

Smart Renovations

+1 905-787-0880

...

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GTA Renovation Firm with 1,000+ Projects and 8 Houzz Awards Opens Second Showroom in Ontario News Provided By WOWMEDIA247 October 22, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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