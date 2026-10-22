Papa Gino's Jack-O'-Lantern Pizzas Are Back For Halloween Across New England

Papa Gino's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza is available Halloween Week, October 25-31, 2026

Carve into the pumpkin-themed pizza October 25–31 at more than 75 Papa Gino's locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

- Hannah Suits, Papa Gino's Brand Director DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Papa Gino's, the official pizza of New England and Drake Maye, is bringing festive fun to the table with the return of its terrifyingly tasty limited-time Jack- O'-Lantern Pizza, this Sunday, October 25. The pizzas will be available exclusively during Halloween Week, October 25–31, at all Papa Gino's locations.Shaped like a pumpkin and topped with perfectly placed pepperoni outlining Jack's smiling face and black olives garnishing the eyes, the Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza makes spooky season more spirited -- and a lot tastier. All Jack-O'-Lantern Pizzas are served Large and uncut to preserve their delicious design.“Halloween is all about fun and surprises, and as New England's beloved hometown pizzeria since 1961, we love helping families celebrate. Our Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is an easy and delicious way to add instant holiday fun to Halloween festivities all week long. It turns an everyday pizza night into a memorable tradition,” says Hannah Suits, Brand Director at Papa Gino's.AVAILABILITYThe Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is available for a limited time only -- October 25 through October 31 -- for dine-in, carryout, or delivery. Orders can be placed online at papaginos, through the Papa Gino's app, or by visiting any Papa Gino's location across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.A NEW ENGLAND TRADITION, MADE FRESH DAILYAt Papa Gino's, great pizza starts with great ingredients -- and the Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is no exception. Papa Gino's is steeped in a commitment to tradition: the original Papa Gino's, founded in 1961 in East Boston, used recipes brought over from Italy. More than six decades later, those same recipes are still in use, delivering the authentic Italian taste generations of New Englanders have come to love..Dough Made Fresh Daily: Crafted in Walpole, Massachusetts, Papa Gino's dough is made from just five simple ingredients -- locally milled hard winter wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and oil..Signature Sauce: Made with vine-ripened, California-grown crushed tomatoes for a rich, authentic flavor..Three-Cheese Blend: A signature combination of premium cheeses that gives every Papa Gino's pizza its uniquely delicious taste..Pepperoni Perfection: Generously topped in a fun jack o'lantern pattern, making it as festive as it is flavorful.ABOUT PAPA GINO'SFor over 60 years, Papa Gino's has been part of New England's communities -- supporting local businesses, serving families with pride, and growing into a regional favorite with more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino's continues to bring people together over pizza that tastes just as authentic today as it did in 1961. Visit papaginos for more information.

Hannah Suits

Papa Gino's Brand Director

+1 203-859-0539

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Papa Gino's Jack-O'-Lantern Pizzas Are Back for Halloween Across New England News Provided By Papa Gino's October 22, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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