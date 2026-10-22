SCAYLE Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce

SCAYLE Commerce Engine

SCAYLE is positioned as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCAYLE Named a Challenger in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce and Recognized in the Companion Critical Capabilities ReportPress ReleaseSCAYLE is positioned as a Challenger in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In the companion GartnerCritical CapabilitiesTM report, SCAYLE ranked among the three highest scoring vendors for the B2C Commerce Use Case.Hamburg and New York, October 22, 2026 – SCAYLE, the enterprise commerce platform built by retailers for retailers, has again been named a Challenger in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce. In the companion 2026 GartnerCritical CapabilitiesTM for Digital Commerce report, SCAYLE ranked among the three highest scoring vendors for the B2C Commerce Use Case.In our view, both results reflect SCAYLE's continued focus on enterprise commerce for B2C retailers, and the development that has gone into the platform over the past year. Multibrand operations, complex catalogs, and the investment in AI are handled as standards rather than edge cases. Our commerce platform was always built with scale, speed, and efficiency in mind. That's why retailers on SCAYLE keep growing without having to rebuild what works.Sebastian Betz, Co-Founder of SCAYLE, says: "SCAYLE was built inside a retail business before it was ever sold as a product. You only learn about the real challenges in enterprise commerce once you're operating an enterprise business yourself: how an assortment, a promotion, or an order actually moves through the business. We believe that's why the capabilities hold together the way they do, from product data through to checkout."Tobias Ring, Managing Director Commercials at SCAYLE, says: "Enterprise B2C is highly complex. That's why the brands and retailers we're working with aren't comparing feature lists. They're deciding where to run a decade of trading, under real commercial pressure. We believe this recognition speaks to that decision, and to the growth we're seeing as more retailers make it."SCAYLE continues to expand across key markets in Europe and North America. Customers use SCAYLE to accelerate go-to-market, strengthen customer experiences, and operate with greater efficiency at scale.Download your complimentary copy of the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce:About GartnerMagic QuadrantTMA Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.DisclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Sandy Shen, Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, 20 October 2026. Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce Platforms, Sandy Shen, Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, 20 October 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About SCAYLESCAYLE is an enterprise commerce platform for global B2C brands and retailers. It enables businesses to scale internationally, manage complexity, and deliver customer experiences that drive conversion. SCAYLE combines deep retail DNA with native enterprise capabilities to handle complex omnichannel operations. It offers an extensive, modular feature set across PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS – unified in one intuitive user interface. Its scalable, API-first, and AI-ready architecture ensures flexibility for future-proof growth. Leading brands like Levi's, The Container Store, Harrods, Manchester United, Snipes, and HMV trust SCAYLE as a true partner. SCAYLE is part of Zalando SE.More about SCAYLE: scayle

Anja Schmidt

SCAYLE GmbH

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SCAYLE Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce News Provided By SCAYLE GmbH October 22, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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