Tressler LLP Announces California Insurance Law Practice Expansion

Tressler Announces California Growth

National law firm added 18 California attorneys in a year, doubled San Francisco office size, and continues recruiting to meet client growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tressler LLP, a national law firm serving the insurance industry, continues to expand its California presence, adding 18 attorneys statewide in the past year and broadening its insurance coverage and litigation defense services. With offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco, the firm is actively recruiting experienced insurance coverage and defense attorneys for in-office, hybrid, and remote opportunities to support its growing national client base.“We are honored to have so many wonderful attorneys joining Tressler,” said Linda Bondi Morrison, Managing Partner of Tressler's Orange County, California office.“We recently opened two new California offices, and this year we continue to surpass our clients' expectations with responsive, cost-effective insurance legal services. We are happy to attract talented attorneys who share our commitment to exceptional work and a collaborative culture.”Tressler is seeking experienced insurance coverage and defense attorneys to join its growing California teams. Recognized for its commitment to workplace culture, Tressler is a Certified Great Place to Work© in the U.S.A. and received U.S. News and World Report's 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms Award. The firm offers competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, a professional development program, and an emphasis on work-life balance that is uncommon in the legal field.“Moving our practice to Tressler was a phenomenal decision,” said Joseph“J.J.” Minioza, Managing Partner of Tressler's San Francisco office.“Our clients are thrilled with the firm's impressive technology, responsive client service, and quick case handling. Attorneys joining the firm enjoy the work-life balance, focus on teamwork, and the monthly professional development trainings. We're doing things differently, and it's working.”Mr. Minioza joined Tressler last year alongside seven attorneys to launch Tressler's San Francisco office. The office has more than doubled in size and is now home to 14 attorneys, three paralegals, and four administrative staff members. The team continues to welcome new talent and will be moving into a new space in 2027 to accommodate the rapid growth. Tressler also welcomed Edwin N. Schwartz as Managing Partner of the new San Diego office earlier this year.Expanding Legal ServicesAs part of its growth, Tressler has established its leadership in the growing field of artificial intelligence (AI) claims coverage opinions and defense work, helping insurers navigate emerging liability risks, coverage questions, and litigation involving AI technologies. Linda Bondi Morrison was recently interviewed by Law360 about AI celebrity deepfakes and hosted a Tressler Talk webinar titled“Coverage for Social Media & AI-Generated Content Claims.”Tressler recently expanded its entertainment industry and production company defense services nationally, representing clients in matters involving film and television productions, on-set injuries, premises liability, transportation-related incidents, and other production-related disputes. The firm continues to see an increase in employment, environmental, transportation, and habitability defense matters, particularly in California.Join TresslerWith more than 40 years in business and 10 offices across the United States, Tressler plans to welcome additional groups and lateral hires to grow throughout California. Attorneys and groups interested in joining the team are encouraged to apply at .###About Tressler LLPTressler LLP is an award-winning law firm with ten offices located in six states - California, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Trusted for more than 40 years, Tressler attorneys provide responsive client service and creative, cost-effective solutions for a wide range of legal matters. Our firm has significant depth and experience in the resolution of disputes through mediation, arbitration, litigation and trials. The majority of Tressler attorneys devote their practice to the representation of the insurance industry in coverage analysis and resolution, litigation, underwriting consultation, product development, claims management and reinsurance. In addition, Tressler attorneys represent clients in commercial litigation, defense litigation, corporate transactions, government law, employment law and litigation, intellectual property and condominium and common interest community association law. Tressler is a Certified Great Place to Work© in the U.S.A. For more information, please visit .

Anna Steinberg

Tressler LLP

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tressler LLP Announces California Insurance Law Practice Expansion News Provided By Tressler LLP October 22, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.