Asiacell's CCO Wins Middle East's Woman In ICT Award, Putting Iraqi Leadership On The Regional Stage

Chra's Portrait

- Amer Sunna, Chief Executive OfficerBAGHDAD, IRAQ, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Baghdad, Iraq – 22 October 2026 – Chra Hussain, Chief Commercial Officer of Asiacell, Iraq's leading provider of telecommunications and digital services, has received the Merit Leader Award, Woman in ICT, Middle East, at the 20th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit in Dubai, one of the leading annual events of the global information and communications technology (ICT) sector.The award was presented at the Summit's Excellence Awards ceremony, with recipients selected by an international committee of fifteen industry professionals, recognizing what Telecom Review Group describes as the best of the best across the sector, from corporate performance to individual capabilities.The recognition carries particular weight for Asiacell. It honors a leader who grew within the company and today guides the commercial strategy serving more than 20 million customers across Iraq. It also speaks to a workplace where supporting women into senior roles is established practice.Amer Sunna, Chief Executive Officer of Asiacell, said: "We are proud of Chra. This award is hers, she earned it on merit. It also reflects who we are as a company: at Asiacell, empowering women is part of how we work, inside our teams and across the country through our programs. We congratulate her on this recognition".With the recognition, an Iraqi woman joins the most distinguished names in the region's ICT industry. In the same spirit, Asiacell continues to invest in empowering Iraqi women, inside the company and across society, through genuine opportunities for knowledge, growth and leadership. This achievement strengthens that commitment and opens the door wider for the women who come next. A moment of pride for Asiacell, and for the nation.(End)About AsiacellAsiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq with a subscriber base of more than 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide 4G+ coverage reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead the market in driving Iraq's digital transformation.Website:Public Relations Department – Asiacell:...

Mustafa Alshuwaykh

The Engine Management Consulting

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Asiacell's CCO Wins Middle East's Woman in ICT Award, Putting Iraqi Leadership on the Regional Stage News Provided By PRt Agency October 22, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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