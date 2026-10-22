Ceburu Systems, Inc. Announces Partnership With TD SYNNEX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership expands access to Ceburu's AI-native intelligent observability platform through TD SYNNEX's extensive partner ecosystem.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Ceburu Systems Inc., an AI-native intelligent observability company, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through the partnership, Ceburu will expand access to its unified observability platform across TD SYNNEX's extensive partner ecosystem, enabling solution providers to deliver greater visibility, intelligence and operational efficiency across increasingly complex IT environments.

“Partnering with TD SYNNEX represents an important milestone in Ceburu's growth and channel strategy,” said Jaseem Masood and Rehan Khan, Founders of Ceburu Systems Inc.“Organizations are managing increasingly complex environments across applications, networks, infrastructure, security and cloud, yet the tools they rely on often operate independently. Ceburu was built to bring those layers together through a unified, AI-native approach. Working with TD SYNNEX allows us to extend that capability to more partners and customers while giving solution providers a differentiated platform to address some of the most pressing IT operational challenges.”

Ceburu provides a unified platform designed to consolidate visibility across applications, networks, infrastructure, logs, security, and other critical IT operations. Using AI-driven anomaly detection, intelligent correlation, and root-cause analysis, the platform helps IT teams move beyond fragmented monitoring tools and accelerate the process of identifying, understanding and resolving issues.

Ceburu supports cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments and provides capabilities spanning application performance monitoring, network performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, log management and exploration, SIEM, asset management, patch management, configuration management and additional observability functions. By bringing telemetry and operational context together within a single platform, Ceburu helps organizations reduce tool fragmentation, improve operational visibility, and simplify the management of complex technology environments.

“At TD SYNNEX, we help our partners meet today's needs and prepare for what's next by bringing together specialized expertise and a unified digital platform experience,” said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX.“By adding Ceburu Systems, Inc. to our portfolio, we're expanding the opportunities available to our ecosystem so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market and drive future growth.”

Through TD SYNNEX, channel partners will be able to offer Ceburu to organizations seeking a more unified and intelligent approach to observability and IT operations. The partnership provides solution providers with an opportunity to help customers consolidate fragmented monitoring environments, gain deeper operational insight, and apply AI-driven intelligence across their technology stack.

Partners interested in learning more about Ceburu and its availability through TD SYNNEX can visit Ceburu for additional information.

About Ceburu Systems Inc.

Ceburu Systems Inc. is an AI-native intelligent observability company built to help organizations understand and manage complex technology environments from a unified platform. Ceburu brings together visibility across applications, networks, infrastructure, logs, security and other critical IT operations while applying AI-driven anomaly detection, correlation and root-cause analysis to help teams identify and resolve issues faster.

Designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, Ceburu helps organizations reduce tool fragmentation, improve operational efficiency, and move from reactive monitoring toward intelligent, proactive IT operations.

For more information, visit Ceburu.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure. For more information, visit , follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2026 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Shazia Khan

Ceburu Systems, Inc

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Ceburu Systems, Inc. Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX News Provided By Ceburu Systems, Inc October 22, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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