MP: Digvijaya Singh Meets Farmers On Third Day Of Ujjain-Ayodhya Padyatra

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday met farmers sowing potatoes along the roadside and listened to their grievances over fertiliser shortages, electricity problems and low prices for their produce, according to a statement issued by his office.

The interaction took place on the third day of his Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Padyatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya.

The farmers told Singh that fertilisers were not available on time during the sowing season and that the token-based distribution system was causing inconvenience. They also complained that electricity-related problems were affecting agricultural operations.

Referring to their previous potato crop, they said low market prices had prevented them from recovering production costs. Even after storing their produce in cold storage facilities, they could not cover the storage charges, they said.

During the interaction, a farmer alleged that, alongside vote theft and donation-related irregularities, fertiliser theft was also taking place in the country. He urged Singh to raise the concerns of the farming community.

According to the statement, Singh shared a social media post highlighting the cultural and religious significance of Mother Earth and Goddess Sita and linking it to the dignity of farmers.

“The land is not merely a source of food but also the mother of faith and culture. The farmer is the servant of this sacred land and the provider of food,” Singh said in a statement.

He emphasised that respect for the soil and the dignity of farmers should remain paramount. Singh's padyatra began on October 20, Vijayadashami, after he offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The approximately 930-km journey is scheduled to conclude in Ayodhya with darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple. The yatra focuses on religious and cultural themes associated with Sanatan traditions.

Sadhus, saints and members of the public are participating in the journey, while Singh has been meeting residents and interacting with different sections of society along the route, the statement said.

The meeting with potato growers brought farmers' concerns over agricultural inputs, electricity supply and crop prices into focus during the ongoing journey.