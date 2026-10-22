Bihar Govt Orders Redeployment Of 3 SP And 54 DSP-Rank Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) The Bihar Home Department has issued a notification ordering the redeployment of three Superintendents of Police (SP) and 54 Deputy Superintendents of Police rank officers to different units, including the Police Headquarters, Special Branch, Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Bihar Police Academy on Thursday.

The notification includes fresh postings for officers assigned higher-level responsibilities.

According to the order, Aparajit, an IPS officer of the 2020 batch, has been appointed as the SP (Law and Order) for Patna, while Mukul Kumar Ranjan has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (Rural) for Samastipur, and Alok Ranjan, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (Rural) for Bhagalpur.

Kanchan Raj, currently posted as DSP (Railways), Patna, has been given additional responsibility as DSP (Special Crimes) in the CID, Bihar, Patna.

Arun Kumar has been posted as DSP in the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau, Bihar, Patna, while Shaligram Kumar has been assigned to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in Patna.

Jitendra Kumar Singh and Vijay Kumar have been posted as DSPs at the Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir.

Santosh Kumar Singh has been assigned to BVCSU-16, Patna, while Vaijnath Kumar has been posted to BVCSU-12 in Bhimnagar, Supaul.

Vimal Kumar has been appointed DSP at Bihar Special Armed Police-14, Patna, while Umashankar Rai has been posted to Bihar Special Armed Police-7, Katihar.

Vishworanjan Singh has been posted as DSP at the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna. Jaykant Sao and Dhananjay Kumar have also been assigned new responsibilities at the headquarters.

Mukesh Chandra Kumar has been appointed DSP at BVCSU-1, Patna, while Mohan Kumar has been posted to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Bihar, Patna.

The notification specifies the officers' existing postings and their new assignments across various police units.

The redeployment is intended to fill designated positions and allocate responsibilities across the state's police establishment.

The order, issued by the Bihar government's Home Department, covers officers from the Indian Police Service and the Bihar Police Service, as well as Police Inspectors assigned higher-level charges equivalent to the DSP rank.