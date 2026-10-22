Gujarat School Entry Circular: Oppn Alleges Bid To Hide Education Gaps, BJP Defends Move

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) The Gujarat government's decision to require prior written permission for outsiders to enter school premises and restrict photography and videography has triggered a political row, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress alleging that the move could prevent parents, journalists and citizens from exposing shortcomings in government schools.

The BJP has defended the restrictions as necessary to protect students' safety, privacy and the school environment.

The Education Department issued the circular on October 21, laying down nine instructions to regulate entry into primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions.

It requires external visitors to obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution, record their details in a visitors' register and, when entering areas where students are present, be accompanied by the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.

The circular also restricts photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities without the principal's prior written permission.

It allows such activities only for lawful purposes and directs school authorities to prevent the collection or circulation of students' photographs, videos and personal information in ways that could compromise their privacy, dignity or safety.

Government officials authorised to perform their official duties are exempt from the prior-permission requirement.

The circular provides for informing the police and relevant education authorities if someone enters a school without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or obstructs school functioning.

Depending on the circumstances, action may be initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

AAP state president Isudan Gadhvi on Thursday accused the BJP government of using the circular to prevent public scrutiny of government schools ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

He alleged that the condition of school buildings and the shortage of teachers could come under greater public scrutiny as young people began visiting schools.

“The notification is an insult to children studying in government schools across Gujarat and their parents,” Gadhvi said, alleging that the government had allowed public schools to deteriorate over three decades while BJP leaders had established private schools.

He claimed that the restrictions were intended to prevent the condition of schools, including those operating with a single teacher and those with dilapidated buildings, from becoming an election issue.

He also alleged that the POCSO law was being invoked as a threat against parents and young people seeking to raise questions about schools.

The Congress also criticised the circular, questioning whether child protection is being used to shield the government from questions about the state of public education.

Party spokesperson and media convenor Dr Manish Doshi said,“The safety of children is essential, but nobody has given the government the right to hide administrative failures in government schools in the name of child protection.”

Doshi argued that government schools are public institutions funded by taxpayers and that restrictions on cameras would not resolve problems such as teacher shortages, unsafe buildings, inadequate classrooms, unhygienic toilets and poor access to drinking water.

Citing figures that he said reflected the scale of the problems, Doshi claimed: "Gujarat has around 40,000 vacant teacher posts and approximately 42,000 dilapidated rooms. Nearly 3,000 schools are functioning with a single teacher, with more than 80,000 children enrolled in them, while students in 14,562 schools are being taught across multiple grades together."

He further questioned whether the same privacy and safety standards are being applied when students appeared at government programmes, school enrolment drives and political events.

The Congress maintained that children's identities and personal information must be protected but argued that the POCSO Act should not be used to intimidate people raising legitimate public-interest concerns.

“The government's first duty is to improve the condition of schools, not to stop those who bring their condition to public attention,” Doshi said.

The Congress demanded an immediate review of the circular, clearer provisions for parents and school management committees, and transparent rules for journalists and citizens that would protect children's privacy without unnecessarily restricting public scrutiny.

The BJP defended the government's decision.

Responding to the Congress' objections, party state chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel said the Opposition's strategy is to create obstacles and controversy around the government's work.

"The authorities have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of children and maintain a peaceful school environment. Entry without permission from school authorities or the principal is not permissible. Unauthorised entry and photography or videography are prohibited," he said.

He also argued that allowing people to enter schools without authorisation could create disorder and an atmosphere of fear.