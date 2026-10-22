AAP Distorting Facts On Denial Of Nod To Diljit Dosanjh Show: Delhi BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party's petty politics over the Delhi Police's denial of permission to singer Diljit Dosanjh for a show in Delhi on October 30, citing security reasons.

Malhotra said the reported statement by AAP leaders that permission for the show to the singer was denied by the Delhi Police under pressure because the singer had supported the farmers' protest is completely false and ridiculous.

Diljit is a popular singer, and between 2014 and 2024, he performed at numerous university-level shows as well as at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Most importantly, after the farmers' protest, he performed a grand show at the same Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26-27, 2024, said Malhotra.

The Delhi BJP President said that the festive season is underway not only in Delhi but across the country, and having one lakh people attend Diljit's show is a challenge for the strained security force. Therefore, keeping public safety in mind, the police have presumably withheld permission.

Moreover, in recent days, Opposition parties, including the AAP, have staged protests and put pressure on the police, while the opposition has also announced a rally in Delhi on November 1, said Malhotra.

In another development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the ruckus and theatrics staged by AAP councillors in the Delhi Municipal Corporation House on Thursday were shameful.

He said that the MCD House should pass a resolution to suspend the councillors responsible for today's disruption from the proceedings of the House for two months.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that today, the AAP councillors are finding the development fund of Rs 25 lakh per quarter inadequate, whereas when the AAP was in power in 2023–24 and 2024–25, the AAP government did not even provide Rs 25 lakh for the entire year, as they had failed to constitute the Standing Committee and Ward Committees.