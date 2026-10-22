Odisha: BJD Delegation To Visit Kotia On Oct 23 To Protest Andhra's Poll Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) A delegation of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will visit Kotia Panchayat on October 23 to protest against reported election-related activities undertaken by Andhra Pradesh in some villages of Kotia in Pottangi block of Odisha's Koraput district.

The party said in a statement on Thursday that the decision has been taken following the directions and approval of BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter and its implications for Odisha's territorial integrity and administrative authority, the proposed visit aims to assess the ground situation and understand the concerns of the people residing in the affected villages,” the party added in the statement.

The regional party also informed that its delegation is scheduled to interact with residents in Kotia, assess the prevailing situation and gather first-hand information regarding the reported activities of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the disputed region.

The 16-member delegation includes BJD MLA Manohar Randhari, former ministers Jagannath Saraka, Rabi Narayan Nanda and Ramesh Majhi, and former MP Jhina Hikaka, among others. After the visit, the delegation will submit its findings to BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for further action by the party on the matter.

“Following the visit, the delegation will prepare a detailed report and submit it to Naveen Patnaik for further deliberation and appropriate action,” BJD noted.

The party also referred to the BJD chief's recent letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in which Patnaik had sought the CM's intervention in the Kotia issue in view of the latest developments.

Referring to the BJP's election manifesto ahead of the 2024 elections, Patnaik had questioned the BJP Government over its failure to fulfil its promises regarding the Kotia issue.

He pointed out that the ruling BJP had promised that a“Double Engine Government” would resolve the Kotia issue once and for all, safeguard Odisha's territorial integrity and restore Odia Swabhiman (Odia pride).

The BJD maintains that the interests of Kotia residents and Odisha's territorial integrity must be safeguarded through effective measures by the State Government, with due attention to the concerns of the local population.