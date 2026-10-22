World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Aditya, Mausam Seal Quarterfinal Spots

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Asian U-19 silver medallist Aditya and Mausam Suhag booked their quarterfinal berths with facile wins in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Aditya opened the day for the Indian contingent with a clinical 5:0 win over Filip Stanojevic of Serbia in the men's 55 kg category to get within one win of a medal. Later in the day, Mausam scored an identical win over Mehmet Enes Sanli of Turkey to reach the last eight round of the men's 65kg category.

In the women's 60kg, Chahat went down 1:4 against Ekaterina Nesvetaeva of Russia while Tridev went down 0:5 against Nazar Stalchuk of Belarus in men's 85kg.

Earlier, Asian U19 silver medallist Prachi Tokas assured the first medal for the Indian contingent when she outplayed Samoa's Kealey Perez to reach the women's 80+ kg category semifinals of the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships.

In the quarterfinals on late Tuesday evening, Tokas dominated all the three rounds against Perez, who had won the gold medal in the the 80kg at the U19 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this year.

In the semifinals, the Indian boxer will face Russia's Samira Itonieva.

Meanwhile, Harshika and Lakshu are now a win away from an assured medal after they registered contrasting wins in their pre-quarterfinals bout.

Harshika defeated Tiana Rew of Australia 4:0 in the women's 65kg category while Lakshu got the better of Buse Nur Yahan of Turkey 3:2 in the women's 70kg category.

Later in the men's 90 kg category, Dhruv went down 0:3 against Aleksander Sikora of Poland.

Aman Dev came up with yet another clinical performance to beat Pavle Popovic of Serbia to reach the men's quarter-finals in the 50 kg category of the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to earn a 5:0 verdict and will now face Shalva Beridze of Georgia in the last eight.

Mausam Suhag booked his place in the round of 16 with a 5:0 win over Giuseppe Cavallo of Italy in the men's 65kg category. He will now face Turkey's Mehmet Enes Sanli for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Shivam lost to Nikola Bogatinoski of Serbia in the men's 60kg category by RSC late on Sunday evening.